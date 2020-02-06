Organic Agricultural Chemicals Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2019 -2025

Organic agricultural chemicalss are of two types-natural and synthetic. Natural agricultural chemicalss are obtained from natural sources such as animals, bacteria, minerals, and plants. Synthetic agricultural chemicalss, on the other hand, are man-made and composed of chemicals and other poisons. They are usually made from synthetic materials that either directly kill the pest or render it inactive.

North America held a significant market share of 30.0% in 2016 and is expected to reach 27.0% by the end of forecast period. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market by the end of 2025. This is attributed to the rise in awareness about the uses and benefits of organic agricultural chemicals in this region.

The global Organic Agricultural Chemicals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Syngenta

Bayer

DowDuPont

Gharda

Albaugh

BASF

Nissan Chemical Industries

Mitsui Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Organic Agricultural Chemicals

Synthetic Organic Agricultural Chemicals

Segment by Application

Seed Treatment

On Farm

After Harvest