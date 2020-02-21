Organ Preservation 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 9.44% and Forecast to 2023

The global organ preservation market is a part of the global organ transplantation market. Organ preservation is crucial during the transfer of an organ from one person to another to prevent decay and maintain functionality. The increase in the demand for organ transplantation and increasing awareness about organ donation have increased the need to preserve organs that are donated by donors. The increasing number of accidents that cause brain death has increased the donation of organs.

The analysts forecast the global organ preservation market to grow at a CAGR of 9.44% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global organ preservation market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Organ Preservation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Baxter

• Biolife Solutions

• CryoLife

• Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie

Other prominent vendors

• 21st Century Medicine

• Anaximandre

• Biochefa

• Hibernicor

• IGL

• Lifeblood medical

• OPSL

• Organ Assist

• Organ Recovery Systems

• Preservation solutions

• Revive Organtech

• TransMedics

• XVIVO Perfusion

Market driver

• Unhealthy lifestyle and increasing number of accidents causing organ failure

Market challenge

• Long waiting time for organ transplantation

Market trend

• Advent of warm perfusion organ preservation systems

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION

• Overview

• Comparison by solutions

• Intracellular

• Extracellular

• Market opportunity by Solutions

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Overview

• Comparison by end-user

• Hospitals

• Organ banks

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

• Overview

• Regional comparison

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Advent of warm perfusion organ preservation systems

• Innovations in supercooling organ preservation

• Increase in awareness and volume of organ donations

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Investment opportunity

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendor classification

• Market position of vendors

..…..Continued

