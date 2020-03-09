Orbital Tissue Expander Market CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2026 | Innovia LLC, IOP Ophthalmics, FCI Ophthalmics

Orbital tissue expanders are temporary implanted devices intended for enlargement of orbital cavity in patient with congenital anophthalmia and microphthalmia. Absences or abnormally small one or both eyes are seen in these types of disorders. These are the rare disorders develop during pregnancy can be associated with other birth defects.
The cause of conditions like anophthalmia are genetic mutation.The orbital tissue expander method comprises a balloon that is kept or held in place by titanium salver that is attached to the lateral orbital wall by screws. A located arm attached to the fixation salver, covers through a niche that is made within the orbital tissue expander. The OTE can be manually moved along the shaft of the fixation salver to attain optimum central point in an expanding outlet. The implant is expanded in the socket by inflating it with sterile saline through an injection port. In infants the orbital tissue expanders can be easily implanted within the orbital at smaller size, and then size is increased to stimulate orbital bony growth and prevents permanent facial deformity.
The orbital tissue expanders are associated with several benefits like, simple inflation and deflation avoids the need of surgeries and implanting of larger devices. The devices are attached with bone plate that prevents extrusion and facilitates self-centric of the devices in the ocular orbit.
Orbital Tissue Expander Market: Drivers and Restraints
The Orbital Tissue Expander Market is expected to grow exponentially during the estimated period. The orbital tissue expander are used in rare disease like anophthalmia and Microphthalmia and account around 11% of child blindness. The orbital tissue expanders are cost affective, they require minimal follow up and minor surgical adjustment. The increasing demand for minimal intervention and rising product awareness will drive the market of orbital tissue expander market in forecast period. Orbital tissue expanders are the alternative to acrylic implant and other traditional methods used to correct congenital ophthalmologic issues. While, lack of wide availability of expanders in developing countries may affect the growth of market.
Orbital Tissue Expander Market: Segmentation
The global Orbital Tissue Expander Market is segmented on the basis of types of Orbital tissue Expander, End User, and regional presence.
Segmentation based on Type:
- Hydrophilic osmotic hydrogel devices
- Inflatable saline globes
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory surgical centers
- Specialty Clinics
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel:
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Japan
- The Middle East and Africa
Orbital Tissue Expander Market: Overview
The rising demand for non-invasive methods for treatment will fuel the market of orbital tissue expander in forecast period. The traditional methods like surgery and Implants have several disadvantages like displacement of the implant, more chances of Infection of the conjunctiva. A major benefit of the orbital tissue expanders is that there is no pressure against the conjunctiva during the injections, so there is low risk of trauma to the conjunctiva.
Orbital Tissue Expander Market: Regional Overview
Geographically, the global Orbital Tissue Expander Market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa
North America is expected to be the most lucrative market for orbital tissue expander owing to the presence more sophisticated instruments and technology in the region. In North America the awareness of product among people is more and this will fuel the growth of market in the region. The Europe also has major contributes in growth of orbital tissue expander market. The market of Asia pacific will grow with high rate due to increasing government participation to provide better treatment to patient or people who are suffering from different disorders. The contribution of Latin America and Middle East & Africa in orbital tissue expander in these region will be small due to less education about disease and there treatment option in the countries of regions.
Orbital Tissue Expander Market: Key Players
Some of the major players operating in the market for Orbital Tissue Expander Market are Innovia LLC, IOP Ophthalmics, FCI Ophthalmics, Inc., Silimed, Bio-Eye Orbital Implants, Network Medical Products Ltd. Orbital tissue expander was firstly designed and implemented by Dr. David Tse Medical Director of Innovia LLC. For use in patient with ongenital deficiencies. In 2008, FCI Ophthalmics, Inc. introduced new orbital tissue expander, an inflated device for normal growth of orbital soft tissue and bone to achieve facial symmetry.