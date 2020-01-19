Oral Hygiene 2018 Global Market Key Players – Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Church & Dwight, Unilever – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Oral hygiene is the practice of keeping one’s mouth clean and free of disease and other problems (e.g. bad breath) by regular brushing and cleaning between the teeth. It is important that oral hygiene be carried out on a regular basis to enable prevention of dental disease. The most common types of dental disease are tooth decay and gum diseases, including gingivitis, and periodontitis.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Oral Hygiene market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Oral Hygiene market by product type and applications/end industries.

Growing oral hygiene awareness among consumers is one of the major growth drivers for this market. Also, the proliferation of various oral conditions like tooth loss, dental caries, periodontitis among the aging population, and dry mouth and oral cancer will further enhance the prospects for growth in this market.

The global Oral Hygiene market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Oral Hygiene.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Church & Dwight

Unilever

High Ridge Brands

Sanofi

GoSmile

Henkel

Jordan

Kao Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Primary Oral Hygiene Products

Secondary Oral Care Products

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adult

Kids

Baby

