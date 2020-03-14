Oral Care Chemicals Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2017 – 2027

In recent few years, the concern about personal care has increased very mush recently, personal care industry include hair care, skin care, oral care, cosmetic, etc. among all these segments oral care products are finding prominent use in day to day life of customers. Oral care is a practice of cleaning one’s mouth and free from dental diseases such as tooth decay (cavities, dental caries) and gum diseases. Oral hygiene being a critical factor for overall health, the concern regarding oral health has grown among the people in recently and hence led to increase in demand of oral care products. With the development of technology and increasing awareness about dental hygiene and health have led to introduction of new attractive products in the market. Furthermore, paradigm shift from traditional product usage towards modern usage is being observed. Oral care chemicals are used in several oral care products such as toothpaste, mouthwash, whitening and rinses. Toothpaste segment is expected to be dominating segment driving the oral care chemicals market.

Global Oral Care Chemicals Market: Market Dynamics

Increase in awareness amidst people about dental hygiene and dental treatment is expected to be key driver for the growth of oral care chemicals market. Growing incidence of dental caries and unhealthy food habits among people, particularly among children make them prone to dental caries, hence accelerating the demand of oral care products and ultimately driving the oral care chemicals market. Moreover, macroeconomic factors such as increasing population, rise in per capita income and increasing disposable income is expected to drive the investment for oral care chemicals. Various oral awareness programs organized by key players is expected to have positively impact on the growth of oral care chemicals market. For example, in December 2015, Colgate Palmolive Company successfully completed its annual dental awareness program ‘’Oral Health Month 2015’’ (OHM) in association with Indian Dental Association (IDA). Moreover, increasing geriatric population around the world is also expected to benefit the oral care chemicals market.

Increasing dental problems and oral diseases are driving development of new products and enforcing key players on investing for research and development activities. Moreover, demand for environment friendly products and natural or organic based products with biocompatibility is expected to increase with increasing health awareness.

However, stringent regulations governing the chemical industry is expected to be a key restraining factor for the growth of oral care chemicals market. Stringent regulations may hinder the development or launch of new products. Moreover, modification of regulations or implementation of new regulations is expected to have negative impact on the growth of oral care chemicals market.

Global Oral Care Chemicals Market: Market Segmentation

Oral care chemicals market segmentation on the basis of end use application:

Toothpaste Gel Polish Paste Powder

Mouth wash /rinse Medicated Non-medicated

Others

Oral care chemicals market segmentation on the basis of chemical categories:

Actives

Additives

Preservatives

Rheology/viscosity modifiers

Surfactants

Others

Global Oral Care Chemicals Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to have steady growth rate of oral care chemicals market owing to high penetration and increasing demand for oral care products in the market. Stringent regulation, high concern of oral hygiene and huge geriatric population is expected to drive the oral care chemicals market in Europe. Asia pacific is expected to have significant growth rate for oral care chemicals market owing to increasing awareness about health care among people. Growing middle-class population along increasing per capita and increasing disposable income of people in developing economics such as India and China is expected to boost the market.

Global Oral Care Chemicals Market: Key Players

