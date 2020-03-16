Optoelectronics Market (Capacity, Value, Cost or Profit) 2023 Forecasts

Global Optoelectronics Market: Synopsis

Optoelectronics refer to the designing, study and manufacturing of devices which are capable of converting electric signals into photon signals or photon signals into electric signals. The report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the global optoelectronics market is marked to exhibit notable expansion at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period of 2018-2023 and reach the market valuation of USD 75 Bn by the end of the review period. Increased utilization of consumer electronics due to the availability of advanced devices at affordable prices and increased incorporation of optoelectronics I various industrial sectors with the purpose of lowering the energy consumption by electronic devices are majorly propelling the growth of the global optoelectronics market. However, low penetration of advanced technology in underdeveloped countries is restraining the growth of the global optoelectronics market during the assessment period.

Global Optoelectronics Market: Key Players

Some of the prime players profiled by Market Research Future (MRFR) that are operating in the global stand-up pouches market are Cree, Inc. (the U.S.), Osram Licht AG (Germany), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (the U.S.), ON Semiconductor (the U.S.), OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (the U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands), General Electric Company (the U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Rohm Co., Ltd. (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Finisar Corporation (the U.S.), Avago Technologies, Ltd. (the U.S.), Dialight Corp.(the U.K), Merck KGaA (Germany), OSI Optoelectronics (the U.S.), Texas Instruments (the U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (the Netherlands), Analog Devices (the U.S.), Taiwan Semiconductors (Taiwan), Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc. (the U.S.) andothers.

Global Optoelectronics Market: Segmental Analysis

The global optoelectronics market has been segmented on the basis of the component, light source, industry, and region. On the basis of the component, the segment is further classified into LED, laser diodes, infrared components, optocouplers, image sensors, photovoltaic cells and many others. On the basis of the light source, the segment is further classified into ultraviolet, infrared, X-rays, and visible light. On the basis of industry, the segment is further classified into healthcare, automotive, telecommunication, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense and many others. On the basis of region, the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world

Global Optoelectronics Market: Industry Updates

In August 2018, it has been announced that Luna Innovations, a Virginia-based fiber-optics company, has sold its optoelectronics business unit to OSI Systems, a California-based security technology company.

In January 2019, OSI Optoelectronics has announced that it will be launching its new Annular Quadrant Silicon Photodiodes at SPIE Photonics West 2019. These photodiodes are used for backscatter reflectivity measurements and can operate between 350 nm to 1100 nm with a peak wavelength of 980 nm.

Global Optoelectronics Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global optoelectronics market has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. The optoelectronics market in the Asia Pacific region commands the maximum share of the global optoelectronics market owing to the increased production of consumer electronics as a result of availability of cheap labor and raw materials and high demand for electronics with low power consumption capabilities in various organization of the emerging economies such as India, China, Japan and others in this region. The North America region commands the significant share of the global optoelectronics market owing to the increasing popularity of consumer electronics due to the availability of affordable devices, increased disposable income, and easy adoption of advanced technology in this region. Increased research for the development of cost-effective optoelectronics and rise in incorporation of this technology in various industrial sectors in the Europe region are fueling the growth of the optoelectronics market in this region.

