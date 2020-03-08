Optical Whitening Agents Market 2017-2027– Top Industry Players as – BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Clariant

Global Optical Whitening Agents Market: Introduction

The optical whitening agents are also called as optical brightening agents or fluorescent whitening agents. The optical whitening agents are chemicals used to make the plastics, fibers, coatings, inks and detergents to look brighter. The basic working principle of optical whitening agents is that they absorb the ultraviolet light and re-emit it as visible light in the blue region of the spectrum. The optical whitening agents are also being widely used in dyes to make the color appear more vibrant. The optical whitening agents are the specialty chemicals that belong to the category of synthetic organic coloring matter. The optical whitening agents are added to enhance the aesthetics and consumer appeal. The optical whitening agents have replaced bluing, which was traditionally used to give the same affect to clothes. The optical whitening agents are mostly the stilbene-based chemicals. The optical lightening agents have many advantages such as light fastness, readily soluble in organic solvents, high chemical stability and improved resistance to heat amongst others.

Global Optical Whitening Agents Market: Dynamics

Drivers

With the steady growth of the synthetics and plastics industry, there has an expected growth in the demand for optical whitening agents. Plastics and other synthetics have replaced a number of materials across different applications. Thus in turn creating significant opportunities for the optical whitening agents market. With the rising demand from skincare products, the market for optical whitening agents is expected to grow. A number of beauty and skincare products such as shampoos have optical whitening agents. A major contribution in the growth is also anticipated to come from the textile and apparel industry mainly in Asia Pacific.

Restraints

One of the major challenge faced by the optical whitening agents market is they sometimes are allergic when in direct contact with humans. Another major restraint obstructing the growth of the optical whitening agents market is high cost of production. The use of alternatives for brightening such as non-stilbene brighteners is also hampering the growth of the global optical whitening agents market.

Trends

The manufacturers are focusing on the development of optical whitening agents for tailored-specific applications, such as printing inks and image processing industry. The product manufactured are urea-free and environmental-friendly optical whitening agent. Moreover, there has also been a growing demand for the biodegradable optical whitening agents as there are number of regulations.

Global Optical Whitening Agents Market: Segmentation

The global Optical Whitening Agents market can be segmented based on application and region.

On the basis of application, the global optical whitening agents market can be segmented as:

Textiles

Paper and pulp

Detergent

Plastics

Fibers

Coatings and Inks

Cosmetics

Synthetics and fabrics

Photo Processing Solutions

Others

On the basis of type, the global optical whitening agents market can be segmented as:

Stilbene

Coumarin

Pyroazoline

Triazoles

Benzoxazolines

Biphenyl stilbenes

Others

Global Optical Whitening Agents Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for optical whitening agents is expected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region. This is attributed to the significant growth of textile and synthetics and plastics industry. China is anticipated to represent a dominant share in the Asia Pacific optical whitening agents market. Regions such as North America and Europe are expected to expand at moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The major demand from these regions is expected to come from the coatings and inks and the cosmetics, detergents industries. The regions such as Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to remain low volume–high growth regions expanding significantly over the forecast period. Japan, on the other hand, is projected to show a relatively sluggish growth over the outlook period.

Global Optical Whitening Agents Market: Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global optical whitening agents market are: