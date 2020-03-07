Optical Waveguide Market to Grow Substantially during 2017 – 2027 With Key Palyers Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd., Corning Incorporated

Optical interconnect is a mode of communication through optical cables. It is used to transform the signals from electrical to optical with less frequency dependent loss and high bandwidth. Optical interconnect can be categories into two main types namely optical fiber, and the optical waveguide. The optical waveguide is an element that interconnects various devices of optical integrated circuits. However, the optical wave travels in the waveguide in different optical modes that help in solving the data traffic congestion with low power consumption. The optical waveguide can also aid in handling the significant amount of data generation from data center along with cloud computing with high bandwidth. The optical waveguide has unique features such as biocompatible, enables distributed sensing, high bandwidth, resistant to electromagnetic noise such as motors, radios, and operates at high speed.

Optical Waveguide Market:Drivers and Restraints

Optical waveguide market is witnessing maximum growth owing to expanding in the adoption of electronic devices, data traffic coupled with a handling of the significant amount of data generation by the data center, and cloud computing with high speed. Moreover, rising internet connectivity, demand for bandwidth, and low power consumption are some of the factors that can boost the demand for optical waveguide over the forecast period. However, high installation cost optical waveguide for data communication areas such as data centers, and slow introduction of various optical waveguide related technologies may hamper the growth of optical waveguide market in near future.

Optical Waveguide Market:Segmentation

The optical waveguidemarket has been classified on the basis of waveguide type, material type, fabrication process, optical interconnection, and application.

Based on waveguide type, the optical waveguidemarket is segmented into the following:

Planar Waveguide

Channel Waveguide

Based on the material type, the optical waveguidemarket is segmented into the following:

Semiconductor Waveguides

Electro-optic Waveguides

Glass Waveguides

Silicon Waveguides

Polymers Waveguides

Others

Based on the fabrication process, the optical waveguidemarket is segmented into the following:

Microreplication Method

Lithography Method

Photo-address Method

Based on optical interconnection, the optical waveguidemarket is segmented into the following:

Chip to Chip Optical Interconnection

Board to board Optical interconnection

On-chip Optical Interconnection

Optical Back Plane

Inter Board

Others

Based on application, the optical waveguidemarket is segmented into the following:

Tablet PC

Inspection Devices

Super High Vision

High-performance Server, Computing, Router

Printers

Medical Equipment

Aircraft & Automobiles

Others

Optical Waveguide Market:Overview

Optical waveguide market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well in the near future owing to its use in various applications such as photonic integrated circuits, digital processor chips, circuit boards, and optical fibers are some of the factors that can accelerate the market revenue growth of optical waveguide during the forecast period. Based on the material type, polymer segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period attributed to its high channel density, easily processed owing to low-temperature processing, and easily fabricated with imprint & photolithography.

Optical Waveguide Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, optical waveguide market is divided into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the optical waveguide market followed by Europe, and Japan owing to high internet penetration, the establishment of key players in the field of the internet such as Google, and Facebook. Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa hold huge potential and shows substantial growth in terms of expanding the use of electronic devices, rising innovative technologies, consumer awareness, and expanding telecommunication sector are some of the factors which strengthen the growth of optical waveguide market throughout the forecast period.

Optical Waveguide Market:Key Players

Some players of optical waveguide market are Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Waveguide Optical Technologies, DigiLens, Inc., Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd., Corning Incorporated, LEONI Fiber Optics, Inc., Prysmian SpA, Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Co. Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Limited, Fujikura Limited, and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology, material and applications.