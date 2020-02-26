Optical Sorting Equipment Market Research on Market 2018 and Analysis to 2028

Optical Sorting Equipment Market Insights

For the automated sorting of various food commodities including agricultural seeds, grains, nuts, coffee, confectionery products, fruit, meat and seafood, optical sorting equipment are highly sought after, thus driving its market growth. In addition, optical sorting equipment is also used in recycling refineries of plastic, organic waste, paper, metal as well as sorting of mining material such as industrial minerals and precious metals. As optical sorting equipment deliver benefits such as increased productivity, production of high-quality commodities, and labor cost reduction, their increasing demand is expected to bode well for the optical sorting equipment market. Along with this, ongoing industrial automation has increased the demand for automated equipment, in turn, driving the growth of the optical sorting equipment market in the future.

Implementation of the artificial intelligence is the recent trend of the optical sorting equipment market. Lakeshore Recycling Systems, a U.S. based company has installed a new Machinex SamurAI waste sorter at its Heartland Recycling Center which is the first artificial intelligence-powered optical sorting equipment in America’s recycling industry. Further, integration of near infra-red (NIR) and X-ray sorting technology, big data and cloud interconnection technology along with the artificial intelligence has enhanced the efficiency of optical sorting equipment and, in turn, have transformed productivity output in multiple industries. Further, IoT technology allows remote online monitoring of the entire sorting line and provides online debugging, software maintenance and other services like software upgrade in the optical sorting equipment.

Optical Sorting Equipment Market: Introduction

Optical Sorting is automated technique to sort products using various optical sensors such as lasers, cameras and Hyperspectral imaging. In this technique the physical appearance or chemical composition (depending on the type of sensors) of the specified products is fed in the software of the equipment, and the equipment with the help of sensors collects those information and matches them with the fed information, if it matches the equipment accepts it, and if it doesn’t match the criteria the equipment removes those foreign materials or defective products from the production line, the optical sorting equipment can also sort the different types and grades of materials. It is basically an image processing system that is done through software-driven intelligence and various types of sensors. Optical Sorting Equipment has numerous applications in various sectors such as food industry, waste recycling, pharmaceutical manufacturing, nutraceutical manufacturing and many others. Due to the equipment’s high operational significance, it has found application in the mining industry as well.

Optical Sorting Equipment Market: Market Dynamics

The key drivers associated with the growth of the optical sorting equipment is the demand from its respective end-use industries. The growth witnessed in the food and beverage industry across various economies has placed a significant demand for optical sorters thereby driving the market on an upward scale. Pharmaceutical industry is tipped to be the major user of the optical sorting equipment

Some of the restraints associated with optical sorting equipment are the high setup and customization cost involved and availability of an alternate and more flexible conventional equipment. The requirement of skilled personnel owing to the instability of the equipment to feed the data in the software are some of the other drawbacks that can act as a restraint to the growth of the optical sorting equipment market over the forecast period.

Optical Sorting Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The regional outlook for optical sorting equipment market is ought to move towards a positive growth. For instance, the market in the North American region is expected to show steady growth owing to growth witnessed in the food and beverage industry. China being manufacturing hub and global exporter it is expected to show a significant growth exporter of various products is expected to boost the market in the Asia Pacific region owing to the demand for such optical sorting equipment over the forecast period. The European region is also anticipated to foresee a high growth in the optical sorting equipment market in response to its increased demand in the mining industry that has fostered in the upper European region and in the Russian economy. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the global Optical Sorting Equipment market.

Optical Sorting Equipment Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants in the global Optical Sorting Equipment market, identified across the value chain are:

Buhler AG

Green Machine®, LLC

TOMRA GROUP

Eagle Vizion

EMS Turnkey Waste Recycling Solutions

CP Manufacturing Inc.

Allgaier Werke Gmbh

National Recovery Technologies

Satake corporation

