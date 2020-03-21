Optical Lens Global Market 2019: Key Players – Canon, Tamron, Union, YTOT, Sony

Description
This report studies the global market size of Optical Lens in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Optical Lens in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Optical Lens market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
An optical lens is a single, optically transparent device shaped/designed to allow the transmission and refraction of light to create a specific and controlled optical outcome. Optical Lenses, which may consist of a single or multiple elements, are used in a wide variety of applications from mobile phone to microscopy. Many industries utilize Optical Lenses, including life sciences, imaging, industrial, or defense.
Asia Pacific was the largest regional market for lenses, with revenue exceeding USD 7501 million in 2017. In addition, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 10.38% from 2013 to 2017. North America and Europe are expected to witness demand growth at an CAGR of 5% and 5.9% from 2013 to 2017, respectively.
In 2017, the global Optical Lens market size was 10600 million US$ and is forecast to 18900 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Optical Lens market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Optical Lens include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Optical Lens include
Canon
Tamron
Union
YTOT
Sony
Zeiss
Fujifilm
CBC
Kinko
Lida Optical and Electronic
Newmax
LARGAN
Sunny Optical
GeniuS Electronic Optical (GSEO)
Sekonix
Kantatsu
Kolen
Cha Diostech
Asia Optical
Ability Opto-Electronics
Market Size Split by Type
Resin Lens
Optical Glass Lens
Market Size Split by Application
Cameras
Automotive
Mobilephone
Surveillance
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Optical Lens market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Optical Lens market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Optical Lens manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Optical Lens with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Optical Lens submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Optical Lens Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Optical Lens Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Resin Lens
1.4.3 Optical Glass Lens
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Optical Lens Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Cameras
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Mobilephone
1.5.5 Surveillance
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Optical Lens Market Size
2.1.1 Global Optical Lens Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Optical Lens Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Optical Lens Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Optical Lens Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Optical Lens Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Canon
11.1.1 Canon Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens
11.1.4 Optical Lens Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Tamron
11.2.1 Tamron Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens
11.2.4 Optical Lens Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Union
11.3.1 Union Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens
11.3.4 Optical Lens Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 YTOT
11.4.1 YTOT Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens
11.4.4 Optical Lens Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Sony
11.5.1 Sony Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens
11.5.4 Optical Lens Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Zeiss
11.6.1 Zeiss Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens
11.6.4 Optical Lens Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Fujifilm
11.7.1 Fujifilm Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens
11.7.4 Optical Lens Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 CBC
11.8.1 CBC Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens
11.8.4 Optical Lens Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Kinko
11.9.1 Kinko Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens
11.9.4 Optical Lens Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Lida Optical and Electronic
11.10.1 Lida Optical and Electronic Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens
11.10.4 Optical Lens Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Newmax
11.12 LARGAN
11.13 Sunny Optical
11.14 GeniuS Electronic Optical (GSEO)
11.15 Sekonix
11.16 Kantatsu
11.17 Kolen
11.18 Cha Diostech
11.19 Asia Optical
11.20 Ability Opto-Electronics
