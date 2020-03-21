Optical Lens Global Market 2019: Key Players – Canon, Tamron, Union, YTOT, Sony

Optical Lens Industry

Description

This report studies the global market size of Optical Lens in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Optical Lens in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Optical Lens market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

An optical lens is a single, optically transparent device shaped/designed to allow the transmission and refraction of light to create a specific and controlled optical outcome. Optical Lenses, which may consist of a single or multiple elements, are used in a wide variety of applications from mobile phone to microscopy. Many industries utilize Optical Lenses, including life sciences, imaging, industrial, or defense.

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market for lenses, with revenue exceeding USD 7501 million in 2017. In addition, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 10.38% from 2013 to 2017. North America and Europe are expected to witness demand growth at an CAGR of 5% and 5.9% from 2013 to 2017, respectively.

In 2017, the global Optical Lens market size was 10600 million US$ and is forecast to 18900 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Optical Lens market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Optical Lens include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Optical Lens include

Canon

Tamron

Union

YTOT

Sony

Zeiss

Fujifilm

CBC

Kinko

Lida Optical and Electronic

Newmax

LARGAN

Sunny Optical

GeniuS Electronic Optical (GSEO)

Sekonix

Kantatsu

Kolen

Cha Diostech

Asia Optical

Ability Opto-Electronics

Market Size Split by Type

Resin Lens

Optical Glass Lens

Market Size Split by Application

Cameras

Automotive

Mobilephone

Surveillance

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Optical Lens market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Optical Lens market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Optical Lens manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Optical Lens with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Optical Lens submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Optical Lens Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Optical Lens Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Resin Lens

1.4.3 Optical Glass Lens

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Optical Lens Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cameras

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Mobilephone

1.5.5 Surveillance

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Optical Lens Market Size

2.1.1 Global Optical Lens Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Optical Lens Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Optical Lens Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Optical Lens Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Optical Lens Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Canon

11.1.1 Canon Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens

11.1.4 Optical Lens Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Tamron

11.2.1 Tamron Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens

11.2.4 Optical Lens Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Union

11.3.1 Union Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens

11.3.4 Optical Lens Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 YTOT

11.4.1 YTOT Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens

11.4.4 Optical Lens Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Sony

11.5.1 Sony Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens

11.5.4 Optical Lens Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Zeiss

11.6.1 Zeiss Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens

11.6.4 Optical Lens Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Fujifilm

11.7.1 Fujifilm Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens

11.7.4 Optical Lens Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 CBC

11.8.1 CBC Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens

11.8.4 Optical Lens Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Kinko

11.9.1 Kinko Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens

11.9.4 Optical Lens Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Lida Optical and Electronic

11.10.1 Lida Optical and Electronic Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Optical Lens

11.10.4 Optical Lens Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Newmax

11.12 LARGAN

11.13 Sunny Optical

11.14 GeniuS Electronic Optical (GSEO)

11.15 Sekonix

11.16 Kantatsu

11.17 Kolen

11.18 Cha Diostech

11.19 Asia Optical

11.20 Ability Opto-Electronics

Continued…

