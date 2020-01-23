Optical Imaging Market Growth is Expected to Occur at a Healthy CAGR of 10.80% from 2014 to 2020

Optical imaging is a rapidly evolving and emerging medical imaging technology, which utilizes the light spectrum for assessing the optical properties of different body tissues. This emerging technology possesses a huge potential for improving disease prevention, medical diagnosis and treatment as well as in life science and clinical research. With the introduction of optical coherence tomography based imaging devices by Carl Zeiss Meditec AG in 1996, the world received its first optical imaging solution. Since its introduction, there have been significant technological advancements in this field and hence several new technologies have been introduced in the global optical imaging market.

Some of the major driving factors for the growth of this market are increasing prevalence of various disorders related to different anatomical areas, shift in lifestyle, aging population, and increasing awareness and acceptance of several optical imaging technologies. Changing lifestyle such as, sedentary sitting work style, longer working durations and refraining from exercises and physical activities are leading to a number of health problems among today’s population all over the world.

The global Optical Imaging Market has been classified into four major segments, namely, optical coherence tomography (OCT), hyperspectral imaging (HSI), photoacoustic tomography (PAT) and near infrared spectroscopy (NIRS). The optical coherence tomography segment has been further divided into three sub-segments, namely, time-domain OCT, Fourier-domain OCT and full-field OCT. In 2012, the optical coherence tomography (OCT) segment held the largest share (76.5%) in the global optical imaging market followed by hyperspectral imaging (HSI). Among the three sub-types of the OCT, Fourier-domain OCT held the largest share. Photoacoustic tomography is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the global optical imaging market during the forecast period 2014 to 2020.

Several diseases such as diabetes, hypertension etc. are also becoming highly prevalent across the world and even in low to medium income countries. Aged individuals are more prone to various age related disorders, such as, vision problems, dental problems, and cardiovascular diseases among others. Most of the developed economies have a high rate of aging population. Thus, increasing prevalence of disorders related to eyes, skin, teeth and other vital organs of the body would lead to increased demand for optical imaging modalities that help to diagnose as well as treat these disorders.

North America dominates the global optical imaging market in 2013 and is followed by Europe. Key factor responsible for the growth of the North American market is the high usage of the optical imaging technologies in several applications like ophthalmology, dentistry and dermatology in the region. This region also comprises huge geriatric population that suffers from several disorders that require the use of optical imaging devices, which in turn will contribute towards the growth of this market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing geographic segment in the global optical imaging market during the forecast period 2014 to 2020. Key factors responsible for the rapid growth of this market in the region are presence of high patient population suffering from disorders of eyes, skin, teeth etc. along with high prevalence of chronic diseases that further add to the targeted patient population. Increasing healthcare awareness and developing healthcare infrastructure in the region along with growing purchasing power of the general population will add to the growth of this market in the region.

Bioptigen, Inc., Canon, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, ChemImage Corporation, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Headwall Photonics, Inc., Michelson Diagnostics Ltd., NIDEK CO., LTD., Optovue, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., and Topcon Medical Systems, Inc. are some of the major players operating in the global optical imaging market. Most of these players constantly innovate and develop technologically advanced and/or improved optical imaging devices and systems to maintain their position in the global market.