Optical Fiber Patch Cord Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

— This report focuses on the global Optical Fiber Patch Cord status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Optical Fiber Patch Cord development in United States, Europe and China.

This report studies the Optical Fiber Patch Cord market, also known as fiber optic patch cable or fiber jumper, it is an Optical Fiber Patch Cord is a fiber optic cable capped at either end with connectors that allow it to be rapidly and conveniently connected to CATV, an optical switch or other telecommunication equipment. Its thick layer of protection is used to connect the optical transmitter, receiver, and the terminal box. This is known as “interconnect-style cabling”.

Rapid adoption of optical fibers across various industries such as data centers is the major factor that drives the growth of the optical fiber patch cord market.

The number of data centers is increasing globally due to technological advances. Cloud computing has become an effective way to access data worldwide. Further, the use of compact devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart wearable devices is flourishing rapidly. Data centers provide high-performance computing across multiple industry verticals and, therefore, help foster more technological innovations.

In addition, rapid digitization and increase in demand for bandwidth expansion fuel the market growth. However, high initial cost of installment restrains the market growth. Enhanced reliability of optic patch cord and increase in use of internet are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

In 2017, the global Optical Fiber Patch Cord market size was 1830 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2510 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Phoenix Contact

Networx

Black Box

Corning

Megladon

3M

Panduit

CommScope

Nexans

SHKE Communication

LongXing

Pheenet

Shenzhen Necero

Shenzhen Lightwit

OPTICKING

Shenzhen DYS

Shenzhen Hengtongda

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single-mode Fiber Optical Patch Cord

Multimode Fiber Optical Patch Cord

Market segment by Application, split into

Optical Data Network

Telecommunication

Military & Aerospace

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Optical Fiber Patch Cord status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Optical Fiber Patch Cord development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

