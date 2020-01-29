Optical Fiber Market – Professional Survey & Future Trends 2024

With the advancement of the semiconductor industry, there has been a tremendous increase in demand for more efficient production of communication devices to meet the requirement. In the recent years, copper wires has been replaced by the fiber optics, as one of the appropriate communication link for the transmission of data and signal.

Optical fiber or the fiber optics transmits the data in the form of photons or the light particles. In other words, optical fiber is a technology that utilizes light to carry data communication over a long distance. Optical fiber is a transparent, flexible strand of pure glass transmits light between two ends of the fiber.

The optical fiber consists of the core that is surrounded by the cladding layer, which is made up of the dielectric material. Optical fibers are mostly used for the long distance communications however; sometimes they are also used for short distances. A huge amount of data is easily transmitted through the fiber optics that is not interfered by the electric and magnetic fields. Optical fibers are mostly used in the communication and networking industry.

The major driver that drives the Optical fiber market is the increasing adoption of FTTX (fiber topologies from telecom service to the customer), rising use of internet of things (IoT). The other benefits offered by optical fiber includes reliability, high bandwidth, low power loss and preferable to long distance communication.

One of the major restraints that restricts the growth of the optical fiber market is the high cost of installation and the increasing adoption of wireless communication. However, the future opportunities such as advancement in the technologies in the optical fiber technology and the increasing expenditure in the optical fiber technology is expected to contribute to the growth of the optical fiber market.

Some of the major players operating in the optical fiber market are Fujikura Ltd., Prysmian Group, Tata Communications, Nexans S.A., Corning Inc., General Cable Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Commonscope, Inc., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., and Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. among others.