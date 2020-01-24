Optical Encryption Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Optical Encryption Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report focuses on the global Optical Encryption status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Optical Encryption development in United States, Europe and China.

Optical encryption is a means of securing in-flight data in the transport layer of the network as it is carried over optical waves across fiber-optic cables.

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the optical encryption market in 2017. The high adoption of cloud-based applications in the Americas has led to a dramatic increase in the number of cyberattacks, which are also becoming more sophisticated. The optical encryption market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023 owing to the extension of the network in China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and other developing countries in APAC. APAC is the largest producer as well as consumer of smartphones, laptops, televisions (TVs), and various other data-generating devices across the world.

The key players covered in this study

Ciena

Adva

Nokia

ECI Telecom

Cisco

Huawei

Microsemi

Infinera

Arista Networks

Acacia Communications

Broadcom

Juniper Networks

Packetlight Networks

Thales E-Security

Centurylink

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

OTN or Layer 1

MACsec or Layer 2

IPsec or Layer 3

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

Government

Healthcare

Data center and cloud

Energy and utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Optical Encryption Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 OTN or Layer 1

1.4.3 MACsec or Layer 2

1.4.4 IPsec or Layer 3

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Optical Encryption Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Data center and cloud

1.5.6 Energy and utilities

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Optical Encryption Market Size

2.2 Optical Encryption Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Optical Encryption Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Optical Encryption Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Ciena

12.1.1 Ciena Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Optical Encryption Introduction

12.1.4 Ciena Revenue in Optical Encryption Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Ciena Recent Development

12.2 Adva

12.2.1 Adva Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Optical Encryption Introduction

12.2.4 Adva Revenue in Optical Encryption Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Adva Recent Development

12.3 Nokia

12.3.1 Nokia Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Optical Encryption Introduction

12.3.4 Nokia Revenue in Optical Encryption Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Nokia Recent Development

12.4 ECI Telecom

12.4.1 ECI Telecom Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Optical Encryption Introduction

12.4.4 ECI Telecom Revenue in Optical Encryption Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 ECI Telecom Recent Development

12.5 Cisco

12.5.1 Cisco Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Optical Encryption Introduction

12.5.4 Cisco Revenue in Optical Encryption Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.6 Huawei

12.6.1 Huawei Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Optical Encryption Introduction

12.6.4 Huawei Revenue in Optical Encryption Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.7 Microsemi

12.7.1 Microsemi Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Optical Encryption Introduction

12.7.4 Microsemi Revenue in Optical Encryption Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Microsemi Recent Development

12.8 Infinera

12.8.1 Infinera Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Optical Encryption Introduction

12.8.4 Infinera Revenue in Optical Encryption Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Infinera Recent Development

12.9 Arista Networks

12.9.1 Arista Networks Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Optical Encryption Introduction

12.9.4 Arista Networks Revenue in Optical Encryption Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Arista Networks Recent Development

12.10 Acacia Communications

12.10.1 Acacia Communications Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Optical Encryption Introduction

12.10.4 Acacia Communications Revenue in Optical Encryption Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Acacia Communications Recent Development

12.11 Broadcom

12.12 Juniper Networks

12.13 Packetlight Networks

12.14 Thales E-Security

12.15 Centurylink

