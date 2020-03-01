The Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Size is anticipated to reach over USD 2,179.75 Million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) methods are operative optical diagnostics techniques that cast a 2D as well as the 3D outlook of the retina to help ophthalmological assessments and treatments. The Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market is basically impelled by the differential need for these methods across several areas of life science and healthcare. The OCT market has been emphasized by the advancement in technologies, furthered by the increasing significance of medical applications in the current scenario.

The range of Optical Coherence Tomography is not limited to ophthalmology and has extended across other medical application such as nephrology, dermatology, and oncology. This factor has amplified the growth scenarios of the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) which is anticipated to show intense growth in the forecast period. The escalation of pathology has also become a devoted contributor to market growth as OCT methods could be employed in the pensive study of micro-level diseases. Furthermore, the non-intrusive nature of OCT has made this technique a prime choice of the medical community for ophthalmic imaging.

The Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) market has extended its area to the study of ailments such as cardiovascular disruptions, diabetes, esophageal problems, non-melanoma skin cancer, and prostate cancer. This is a significant standpoint for the market as the increasing occurrence of such disorders would create a widespread demand for OCT products. In addition, the emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India have seen operational variations in their healthcare sector which is making developing progress in that regions. This proliferates the demand for OCT devices further propelling the market growth.

The global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, application, and geography.

On the basis of technology, the global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market is segmented into Time Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (TDOCT), Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (FD-OCT), and Spatially Encoded Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography. The Spatially Encoded Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography is further categorized into Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (SDOCT) and Fourier Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (FDOCT).

On the basis of type, the global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market is segmented into Catheter-based OCT devices, Doppler OCT devices, Handheld OCT devices, and Tabletop OCT devices. In 2017, the handheld type segment was estimated to dominate the market. The dominance is attributed to the higher product penetration in developed regions such as U.S., U.K., Germany, and Brazil.

On the basis of application, the global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market is segmented into Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Oncology, Dermatology, and others. In 2017, ophthalmology segment is estimated to dominate the market growth. Introduction of higher performing devices with accurateness, improved performance, and easiness of use coupled with the supplementing occurrences of choroidal and retinal disorders is the vigorous impact rendering factor enhancing the market growth.

Some major key players in global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market include Agfa Healthcare, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Imalux Corporation, Michelson Diagnostics, Novacam Technologies Inc., OPTOPOL Technology S.A., Topcon Medical Systems Inc. and Thorlabs Inc. among others.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Insights

3.1. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)– Industry snapshot

3.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)- Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market dynamics

3.3.1. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market PEST analysis, 2017

3.5.1. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Industry trends

3.5.2. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Size and Forecast by Technology

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Time Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (TDOCT)

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.3. Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (FD-OCT)

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.4. Spatially Encoded Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.4.1.1. Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (SDOCT)

4.4.1.2. Fourier Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (FDOCT)

5. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Size and Forecast by Type

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Catheter based OCT devices

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.3. Doppler OCT devices

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.4. Handheld OCT devices

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.5. Tabletop OCT devices

5.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.6. Therapeutic Purpose

5.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.6.1.1. Renal

5.6.1.2. Hematology

5.6.1.3. Other Rare Diseases

6. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Size and Forecast by Applicaion

6.1. Key findings

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.3. Clinics

6.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.4. Ambulatory surgical Centers

6.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.5. Blood Donation Centers

6.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Size and Forecast by Regions

7.1. Key findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

7.2.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

7.2.3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.2.4. U.S.

7.2.4.1. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

7.2.4.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

7.2.4.3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.2.5. Canada

7.2.5.1. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

7.2.5.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

7.2.5.3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

7.3.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.3.4. Germany

7.3.4.1. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

7.3.4.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.4.3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.3.5. UK

7.3.5.1. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

7.3.5.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.5.3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.3.6. France

7.3.6.1. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

7.3.6.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.6.3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.3.7. Italy

7.3.7.1. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

7.3.7.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.7.3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

7.4.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.4.4. China

7.4.4.1. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

7.4.4.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.4.3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.4.5. India

7.4.5.1. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

7.4.5.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

