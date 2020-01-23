Opportunities in Global Process Analytical Technology Market : Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2019-2025

Process analytical technology (PAT) has been defined as a mechanism to design, analyze, and control pharmaceutical manufacturing processes through the measurement of Critical Process Parameters (CPP) which affect Critical Quality Attributes (CQA).

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. Regulatory compliance encouraging the use of PAT and presence of a large number of market players are propelling the growth of the North American market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

In recent years, the Asia-Pacific market for process analytical technology is witnessing significant growth owing to the rising government funding in the biotechnology industry, increasing number of contract research and manufacturing organizations, and increasing focus of international players in emerging markets.

This report focuses on the global Process Analytical Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Thermo Fisher

Agilent

Danaher

Bruker

Perkinelmer

ABB

Carl Zeiss

Emerson Electric

Mettler-Toledo International

Shimadzu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Spectroscopy

Chromatography

Particle Size Analysis

Capillary Electrophoresis

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Process Analytical Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Process Analytical Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

