Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market – Detailed Study On Product Application 2028

Opioids are drugs which are used to treat pain which is derived from opium. Prescribed opioids are used to control chronic and high amount of pain which alter the mood and produce euphoric feelings. Opioid withdrawal is a syndrome of distressing psychological and physical symptoms which occur after therapeutic discontinuation and dosage reduction of opioids. Symptoms of opioid withdrawal usually begins 8 to 10 hours after the last dose. Majority of opioid withdrawal symptoms reflects increased activity of autonomic nervous system. Opioids withdrawal symptoms includes abdominal cramping, insomnia, muscle aches and pain, vomiting and diarrhea. According to CDC, more than 42,000 people died due to intake of opioid in 2016 and 40% of all opioids overdose deaths involved prescription opioid. Opioid drugs bind to multiple opiate receptors in brain and nervous system which reduces breathing rate, heart rate and blood pressure and decreases body temperature. High dose of opioids can lead to death from cardiac and respiratory arrest. Methadone, a synthetic opioid agonist which eliminate the opioid withdrawal symptoms and relieves drug craving by acting on opioid receptors in brain. Methadone is the most effective treatment for the narcotic addiction. Drugs like Buprenorphine are used for opioid withdrawal management.

Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of chronic disease and increase consumption of opioid drugs for treating pain boosts the market of opioid withdrawal treatment market. Increased addiction of opioid drug and drawback caused by the use of opioid drug drives the market of opioid withdrawal treatment market. Increasing awareness and innovation in technologies regarding the opioid withdrawal treatment and increasing consumption of non-opioid treatment drugs spur the market of opioid withdrawal treatment. Recent FDA approval of first non-opioid treatment for management of opioid withdrawal symptoms in adults is propelling the opioid withdrawal treatment market. Lack of awareness about the use of non-opioid treatment in patients, high cost of novel pharmaceuticals hinders the growth of opioid withdrawal treatment market. Unfavorable reimbursement policies and lack of awareness among the physicians in usage of opioid treatment in developing and under developed economies restraints the growth of opioid withdrawal treatment market.

Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global opioid withdrawal treatment market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel, and geography.

