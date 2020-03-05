Opioid-Induced Respiratory Depression Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2019-2029

The stimulation of µ-opioid receptors in brainstem respiratory centers on the surface of the neuron leads to opioid-induced respiratory depression. The group of interneurons in the ventral respiratory group of the medulla of the brainstem which is known as the pre-Bötzinger complex (preBötC). The preBötC and parabrachial nucleus both involved in the expression of opioid receptors and respiratory pattern generation. An opioid overdose or combination use of opioid with other centrally depressant drugs reduced breathing progresses into irregular breathing and finally into the complete cessation of breathing. This may lead to cardiorespiratory failure and eventually death. An increasing number of opioids overuse can lead to irregular breathing pattern and can cause opioid-induced respiratory depression which indirectly acts as the driving factor for the growth of opioid-induced respiratory depression market.

Opioid-Induced Respiratory Depression: Market Dynamics

Over 15 thousand Americans die every year from respiratory depression due to an overdose of opioids. The development of new sophisticated treatments to treat opioid-induced respiratory depression is one of the major areas of research. Currently, there are mainly two approaches developed, one approach is the opioids design with minimal respiratory effect and the other is the use of drugs that stimulate breathing through non-opioidergic pathways. And there are no pharmacological strategies available to prevent respiratory depression without changing opioid analgesia. This opioid-induced respiratory depression field provide great opportunities for researchers and manufacturers and is expected to boost the growth of opioid-induced respiratory depression market.

Opioid-Induced Respiratory Depression market: Segmentation

The global opioid-induced respiratory depression market is segmented by product type, end user and regions:

Opioid-Induced Respiratory Depression Segmentation by Product Type Pulse Oximeter Capnographs Audiometry Integrated Delivery and Monitoring Devices Acoustic Monitor Radar Monitor Bioimpedance Device Inductance Plethysmograph Others

Opioid-Induced Respiratory Depression Segmentation by End User Hospital Ambulatory Surgical Center Specialty Clinic Diagnostic Center Others



Opioid-Induced Respiratory Depression market: Overview

The Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation has convened multidisciplinary conferences in 2006 and 2011, to address the safety issue for the serious patient with opioid-induced respiratory depression. Today, the administration of naloxone is the only treatment for an opioid overdose. Capnograph is an important device to help healthcare providers in initial assessments of patients to measure the management of naloxone therapy. Accurately measurement of the opioid-induced respiratory depression has been a challenge. To consequently measure the safety advantage of a new monitoring protocol or technology is also very difficult. Lack of research and inconsistent taxonomy for opioid-induced respiratory depression may hinder the opioid-induced respiratory depression market.

Opioid-Induced Respiratory Depression market: Region-wise Outlook

The opioid-induced respiratory depression market in North America is expected to show the highest revenue growth and to hold the largest market shares in the global opioid-induced respiratory depression market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending. Additionally, high rate of opioid consumption in this region will boost the opioid-induced respiratory depression market, followed by Europe. The opioid-induced respiratory depression market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the moderate growth due to low healthcare facilities and large untreated patient pool. Whereas, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to show stagnant opioid-induced respiratory depression market growth due to weak healthcare management and facilities.

Opioid-Induced Respiratory Depression market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global opioid-induced respiratory depression market are Medtronic plc, Smiths Group, Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Covidien, GE Healthcare, Welch Allyn, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMed Jena GmbH, Hill-Rom, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated and others.