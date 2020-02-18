Ophthalmology Devices Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024

The global ophthalmology devices market is growing significantly due to increasing prevalence of eye diseases, and technological advancements in ophthalmic devices. Shortages of ophthalmology devices providers in emerging economies and increasing age-related eye diseases are creating ample opportunities for the ophthalmology devices market to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years. The advanced research and development facilities and new product developments by the companies are propelling the demand for cost effective ophthalmic devices.

The ophthalmology devices market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic applications, end-users, and products type. Based on therapeutic applications, the ophthalmology devices market can be categorized as diabetes retinopathy, cataract, macular degeneration, glaucoma, and others. Cataract leads the ophthalmology devices market due to high prevalence of cataract worldwide. Based on end-user, the ophthalmology devices market can be segmented as academic institutes and research laboratories, hospitals and others.

Some of the major players operating in the global ophthalmology devices market are Alcon Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., Abbott Medical Optics, Topcon Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Haag Streit, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek Co. Ltd., STAAR Surgicals, Hoya Corporation, Essilor International S.A., and Zeimer Ophthalmic Systems AG among others.

