Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market Trends, Insights and Landscape Till 2023

The global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,203.26 Mn at a CAGR of 11.6% by the end of the forecast period of 2017-2027. Ophthalmic viscoelastic devices are fundamental tools that are used in cataract surgery. They are designed to protect and coat delicate intraocular tissues and improve visualization.

A substantial rise in the number of ophthalmic surgeries is a key factor influencing the growth of the global ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market. An increasing number of eye disorders require surgery which generates high demand for OVDs. As per a report published by Novartis healthcare in 2015, almost 4 Mn cataract surgeries are performed in the US every year. OVDs make phacoemulsification easier and safer and thus have become standard in ophthalmic surgeries. OVDs are used separately or in a combination of both cohesive and dispersive. High prevalence of visual impairment and expanding healthcare expenditure is adding fuel to the growth of the market. Growing geriatric population and increase in the number of diabetic patients have also contributed significantly to the market growth.

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market Competitive Landscape

Lifecore Biomedical LLC, Alcon Laboratories Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bohus BioTech AB, Carl Zeiss AG, Rayner Company, and Bausch & Lomb are the key players in the global ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market.

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market Segmentation

The global ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVD) market has been segmented into

type

application

end user

By type, the global ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market has been segmented into

cohesive ophthalmic viscoelastic devices

dispersive ophthalmic viscoelastic devices.

By application, the global ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market has been segmented into cataract surgery

glaucoma surgery

corneal transplantation

vitreoretinal surgery

By end user, the global ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market has been segmented into ophthalmic clinics

phaco centers

hospitals

academic

research institutes

Regional Analysis

By region, the global ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market has been segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America is leading the Americas market share accounted for almost 74.35% in 2016. Meanwhile, the South America market share is expected to grow at a relatively faster rate of 11.6% over the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the market driven by favorable reimbursement scenario and high healthcare expenditure. The rapid adoption of the latest technologies within the healthcare sector is a significant driver of the market.

Europe follows the Americas closely and accounts for the second largest share of the market. A surge in awareness regarding the availability of advanced treatment options and increasing disposable income spur the growth of the market.

APAC ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market share is expected to expand at a relatively faster rate of 12% over the forecast period. China and India are the key country-specific markets.

The MEA market is led by the Gulf nations, UAE and Saudi Arabia, in particular. Low healthcare penetration and poor economic conditions are restraining the growth of the Africa market.

