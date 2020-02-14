Ophthalmic Drugs Market Report 2018-2023: Geographical Segmentation by End-User, Types, Applications, and Forecast

Ophthalmic Drugs market report (Request Sample Copy) delivers data about the landscapes which drive the development of Ophthalmic Drugs industry. The Ophthalmic Drugs market consists of large key companies who play a vital role in the production, manufacturing, sales, and distribution of the products.

The Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.15% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Global Ophthalmic Drugs market research report provides crucial information related to overall Ophthalmic Drugs market with respect to market size, applications, end-user industry size, types, and various other factors.

Competitive Landscape: The report also presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. Ophthalmic Drugs Market Segment by Key Players Alcon, Allergan, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Bayer AG, Hoya Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc. Santen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Valeant.

Historical Year: 2013-2017 || Base Year: 2017 || Estimated Year: 2018 || Forecast Year: 2018-2023

November 2017: Bausch & Lomb got Vyzulta approved for reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

December 2017: Spark Therapeutics developed Luxturna, which is specifically indicated for vision loss, got FDA approval.

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Report Covers the Following Regions US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil,Argentina.

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Dynamics

– Demographic Shift and Impact of Prevalence of Eye Diseases

– Availability of New Drugs

– Growth in Cataract Volume

– Increasing Healthcare Costs

– Economic Slowdown in Developed Markets

– Strict FDA Guidelines for Drug Approval

