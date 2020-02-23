Ophthalmic Devices Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report

New Study On “2018-2023 Ophthalmic Devices Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The global ophthalmic device market is expected to grow at a modest CAGR of 5.1% during 2018-2023, owing to rising prevalence of eye diseases and technological advancements in diagnostics domain. Rapidly ageing population and patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are also stimulating the market. Furthermore, need for sophisticated healthcare facilities and quality care of patients are also expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Major driving force of global ophthalmic device market includes increasing incidences of eye diseases and disorders across the globe. Moreover, patients suffering from diabetic retinaopathy across the globe was around 4 million in 2016 and is predicted to hit 7.2 million by 2020. Further, technological advancement and increasing government initiatives for healthcare infrastructure is also boosting the ophthalmic device market. Other factors which drive the global ophthalmic device market including rising geriatric population, medication affecting genetic abnormalities, growing eye disease rate and so on.

Currently North America leads the market due to, better patient awareness and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructures. However, APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to rising healthcare expenditures and improving patient awareness. Alcon, Essilor International S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Haag-Streit AG, Topcon Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Nidek Co., Hoya Corporation, Novartis and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG are some of the key players in the global ophthalmic devices market.

Research Methods and Tools

The market study of ophthalmic device has been incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analysing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behaviour and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include

Financial/annual reports of companies involved in the market

Forward looking statement of key ophthalmic device market players

Authentic Public Databases

Average cost analysis of services on the basis of geography

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalogue.

The report is intended for global ophthalmic device market players, potential entrants, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare provider, universities for overall market insights. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, market determinants and competitive landscape. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of products which includes ophthalmic diagnostic and monitoring devices (optical coherence tomography scanners, ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, fundus cameras, ophthalmoscopes, retinoscopes, wavefront aberrometers, corneal topographers, autorefractors/phoropters, keratometers, specular microscopes, perimeters/visual field analyzers, tonometers, slit lamps), ophthalmic surgical devices (cataract surgery devices, refractive surgery devices, glaucoma surgery devices and vitreoretinal surgery devices) and vision care devices.

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of global ophthalmic device market

In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global ophthalmic device market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global ophthalmic device market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Companies Mentioned

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

2. ALCON

3. BAUSCH & LOMB

4. CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

5. ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL

6. HAAG-STREIT GROUP

7. HOYA CORPORATION

8. JOHNSON & JOHNSON

9. NIDEK CO. LTD.

10. NOVARTIS AG

11. TOPCON CORPORATION

12. ZIEMER OPHTHALMIC SYSTEMS AG

Some Major Points from Table of content:

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHT & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. DRUG AND DEVICE REGULATION

2.3.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.1.3. CHINA

2.3.1.4. INDIA

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. INCREASING INCIDENCES OF EYE DISEASES AND DIABETES

3.1.2. INCREASE IN GERIATRIC POPULATION

3.1.3. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

3.1.4. INCREASING GOVERNMENT INIATIATIVES FOR HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURES

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. LACK OF AWARENESS AMONG PATIENTS

3.2.2. POOR HEALTHCARE INFRASTURCTURE

3.2.3. LIMITED INSURANCE COVERAGE IN MANY DEVELOPING COUNTRIES

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

3.3.1. ADOPTION OF INTRAOCULAR LENSES AND PHACOEMULSIFICATION DEVICES IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES

3.3.2. MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERY FOR OPHTHALMIC TREATMENT

3.3.3. FEMTOSECOND LASERS FOR CATARACT

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. OPHTHALMIC DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCTS

4.1.1. DIAGNOSTIC AND MONITORING DEVICES

4.1.1.1. OPTICAL COHERENCE TOMOGRAPHY SCANNERS

4.1.1.2. FUNDUS CAMERAS

4.1.1.3. CORNEAL TOPOGRAPHY

4.1.1.4. AUTOREFRACTORS (PHOROPTERS)

4.1.1.5. OPHTHALMOSCOPES

4.1.1.6. RETINOSCOPES

4.1.1.7. WAVEFRONT ABERROMETERS

4.1.1.8. KERATOMETERS

4.1.1.9. SPECULAR MICROSCOPES

4.1.1.10. TONOMETERS

4.1.1.11. PERIMETERS (VISUAL FIELD ANALYZERS)

4.1.1.12. SLIT LAMPS

4.1.1.13. OPHTHALMIC ULTRASOUND IMAGING SYSTEMS

4.1.1.13.1. OPHTHALMIC A-SCAN BIOMETERS

4.1.1.13.2. OPHTHALMIC B-SCAN ULTRASOUND

4.1.1.13.3. OPHTHALMIC UBM ULTRASOUND

4.1.1.13.4. OPHTHALMIC PACHYMETERS

4.1.2. OPHTHALMIC SURGICAL DEVICES

4.1.2.1. CATARACT SURGERY DEVICES

4.1.2.1.1. INTRAOCULAR LENSES (IOLS)

4.1.2.1.2. OPHTHALMIC VISCOELASTIC DEVICES (OVDS)

4.1.2.1.3. PHACOEMULSIFICATION DEVICES

4.1.2.2. REFRACTIVE SURGERY DEVICES

4.1.2.2.1. EXCIMER LASERS

4.1.2.2.2. MICROKERATOMES

4.1.2.2.3. FEMTOSECOND LASERS

4.1.2.3. GLAUCOMA SURGERY DEVICES

4.1.2.3.1. GLAUCOMA DRAINAGE DEVICES (GDDS)

4.1.2.3.2. GLAUCOMA STENTS AND IMPLANTS

4.1.2.3.3. GLAUCOMA LASERS

4.1.2.3.4. GLAUCOMA SYSTEMS

4.1.2.4. VITREORETINAL SURGERY DEVICES

4.1.2.5. VITRECTOMY MACHINES & PACKS

4.1.2.6. PHOTOCOAGULATION LASERS

4.1.2.7. ILLUMINATION DEVICES

4.1.2.8. VITREORETINAL ACCESSORIES

4.1.3. VISION CARE

4.1.3.1. CONTACT LENSES

4.1.3.2. SPECTACLES

CHAPTER 5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICAN

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. U.K

6.2.2. GERMANY

6.2.3. ITALY

6.2.4. SPAIN

6.2.5. FRANCE

6.2.6. ROE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.3.4. ROAPAC

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

Continued….

