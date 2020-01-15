Operating Theatre Management System (OTMS) Market is expected to witness high demand on account of the growing number of applications in the Market

Operating Theatre Management System (OTMS) Industry Overview

Operating Theatre Management System (OTMS) is the science of how to run an Operating Room Suite. Operational operating room management focuses on maximizing operational efficiency at the facility, i.e. to maximize the number of surgical cases that can be done on a given day while minimizing the required resources and related costs.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Services

Software Solutions

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Anesthesia Information Management Systems

Data Management and Communication Solutions

Operating Room Supply Management Solutions

Operating Room Scheduling Solutions

Performance Management Solutions

Other Solutions

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cerner Corp.

McKesson Corp

BD

GE Healthcare

Omnicell, Inc.

Getinge AB

Richard Wolf GmbH

Steris PLC

Barco NV

Surgical Information Systems

Ascom

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Operating Theatre Management System (OTMS) market:

Chapter 1, to describe Operating Theatre Management System (OTMS) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top Vendors of Operating Theatre Management System (OTMS), with revenue, and gross margin of Operating Theatre Management System (OTMS), in 2016 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top Vendors, with revenue and market share in 2016 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the market by regions, with revenue and market share of Operating Theatre Management System (OTMS), for each region.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 211, to analyze the key regions, with revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Continued…

