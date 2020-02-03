Operating Room Management Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.6% through 2022

The global operating room management market is witnessing a sustained growth all over the world. This is due to the fact that hospitals presently are focussing on cost control, improving the efficiency of operating rooms and also in order to improve the infrastructure in the operating rooms. In addition to this, the macroeconomic factors that are at play in driving the global operating room management market are the increasing incidences of diseases and an increasing geriatric population.

Moreover, due to rising technological innovation, there is an increase in the demand for operating room supply management software. The operating room management facilitates enhanced coordination and communication between different surgical teams. Care is taken to use best ergonomics, effective monitoring and detailed control of operating room systems in order to perform surgeries in a faster manner and with more safety and efficiency. Due to the excellent facilities provided in such kind of operating rooms, it attracts more number of patients and better doctors to the hospitals which consequently improves the revenues of the hospitals.

According to the assessment of Transparency Market Research, the global operating room management market is forecasted to reach a figure of about US$ 3,600 Mn in 2022 and is poised to exhibit a robust CAGR in the period of assessment.

North America Market Set to Dominate the Global Operating Room Management Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in North America is set to dominate the global operating room management market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period. North America operating room management market is the most attractive market, growing at a robust CAGR over the forecast period.

Solutions Segment Slated to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 925 Mn in 2022

According to the projections of Transparency Market Research, the solutions segment is expected to reach a value of about US$ 925 Mn in the year 2022. This signifies a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. The solutions segment is estimated to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share of the component segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by 2022 over 2017.

Data Management and Communication Solutions Segment to Exhibit a CAGR of More than 11% During the Assessment Period

According to the assessment of Transparency Market Research, the data management and communication solutions segment is poised to touch a figure of about US$ 1,300 Mn in the year 2022. This signifies a CAGR of more than 11% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022. The data management and communication solutions segment is estimated to account for more than one-third of the revenue share of the application type segment by the end of the year 2017 and is projected to lose market share by 2022 over 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global operating room management market through 2022, which include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Omnicell, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Getinge AB, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cerner Corp., Steris PLC, Nexus AG, General Electric Company, Optum Inc. and McKesson Corp.