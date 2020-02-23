Operating Room Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

— Global Operating Room Management Industry

Operating room management is the science of how to run an Operating Room Suite. Operational operating room management focuses on maximizing operational efficiency at the facility, i.e. to maximize the number of surgical cases that can be done on a given day while minimizing the required resources and related costs.

Major market drivers are the emphasis on healthcare system cost control, efficiency improvement in operating rooms, demand and redevelopment projects & funding to improve OR infrastructure, growing prevalence of diseases, and the growing number of surgeries due to growing number of geriatric populations which are more susceptible for number of diseases. However, the high operational cost associated with the setting up of operating room management is a restraint factor that cannot be ignored.

Geographically, the operating room management system market is leading by North America and Europe, North America (totally48% share in 2017) led by the U.S. commands the largest market share owing to the faster uptake of new technology, presence of well-developed hospital infrastructures and largest number of multi-specialty hospitals. Europe accounts for the second largest market led by Germany, France and the U.K., with about 30% share in 2017. Asia Pacific regions is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR growth led by Japan, china and Korea.

In 2018, the global Operating Room Management market size was 3690 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5490 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Operating Room Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Operating Room Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cerner Corp.

McKesson Corp

BD

GE Healthcare

Omnicell, Inc.

Getinge AB

Richard Wolf GmbH

Steris PLC

Barco NV

Surgical Information Systems

Ascom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Services

Software Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Anesthesia Information Management Systems

Data Management and Communication Solutions

Operating Room Supply Management Solutions

Operating Room Scheduling Solutions

Performance Management Solutions

Other Solutions

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Operating Room Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Operating Room Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

