Operating Room Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Operating room management is the science of how to run an Operating Room Suite. Operational operating room management focuses on maximizing operational efficiency at the facility, i.e. to maximize the number of surgical cases that can be done on a given day while minimizing the required resources and related costs.
Major market drivers are the emphasis on healthcare system cost control, efficiency improvement in operating rooms, demand and redevelopment projects & funding to improve OR infrastructure, growing prevalence of diseases, and the growing number of surgeries due to growing number of geriatric populations which are more susceptible for number of diseases. However, the high operational cost associated with the setting up of operating room management is a restraint factor that cannot be ignored.
Geographically, the operating room management system market is leading by North America and Europe, North America (totally48% share in 2017) led by the U.S. commands the largest market share owing to the faster uptake of new technology, presence of well-developed hospital infrastructures and largest number of multi-specialty hospitals. Europe accounts for the second largest market led by Germany, France and the U.K., with about 30% share in 2017. Asia Pacific regions is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR growth led by Japan, china and Korea.
In 2018, the global Operating Room Management market size was 3690 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5490 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Operating Room Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Operating Room Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cerner Corp.
McKesson Corp
BD
GE Healthcare
Omnicell, Inc.
Getinge AB
Richard Wolf GmbH
Steris PLC
Barco NV
Surgical Information Systems
Ascom
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Services
Software Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Anesthesia Information Management Systems
Data Management and Communication Solutions
Operating Room Supply Management Solutions
Operating Room Scheduling Solutions
Performance Management Solutions
Other Solutions
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Operating Room Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Operating Room Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Operating Room Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Services
1.4.3 Software Solutions
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Operating Room Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Anesthesia Information Management Systems
1.5.3 Data Management and Communication Solutions
1.5.4 Operating Room Supply Management Solutions
1.5.5 Operating Room Scheduling Solutions
1.5.6 Performance Management Solutions
1.5.7 Other Solutions
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cerner Corp.
12.1.1 Cerner Corp. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Operating Room Management Introduction
12.1.4 Cerner Corp. Revenue in Operating Room Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cerner Corp. Recent Development
12.2 McKesson Corp
12.2.1 McKesson Corp Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Operating Room Management Introduction
12.2.4 McKesson Corp Revenue in Operating Room Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 McKesson Corp Recent Development
12.3 BD
12.3.1 BD Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Operating Room Management Introduction
12.3.4 BD Revenue in Operating Room Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 BD Recent Development
12.4 GE Healthcare
12.4.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Operating Room Management Introduction
12.4.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Operating Room Management Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.5 Omnicell, Inc.
12.5.1 Omnicell, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Operating Room Management Introduction
12.5.4 Omnicell, Inc. Revenue in Operating Room Management Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Omnicell, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Getinge AB
12.6.1 Getinge AB Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Operating Room Management Introduction
12.6.4 Getinge AB Revenue in Operating Room Management Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Getinge AB Recent Development
12.7 Richard Wolf GmbH
12.7.1 Richard Wolf GmbH Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Operating Room Management Introduction
12.7.4 Richard Wolf GmbH Revenue in Operating Room Management Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Richard Wolf GmbH Recent Development
12.8 Steris PLC
12.8.1 Steris PLC Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Operating Room Management Introduction
12.8.4 Steris PLC Revenue in Operating Room Management Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Steris PLC Recent Development
12.9 Barco NV
12.9.1 Barco NV Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Operating Room Management Introduction
12.9.4 Barco NV Revenue in Operating Room Management Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Barco NV Recent Development
12.10 Surgical Information Systems
12.10.1 Surgical Information Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Operating Room Management Introduction
12.10.4 Surgical Information Systems Revenue in Operating Room Management Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Surgical Information Systems Recent Development
12.11 Ascom
Continued….
