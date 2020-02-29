Operating Room Equipment Market: Movable Imagining System to Contribute Significant Revenue Share

The report commences with a brief information of the global operating room equipment market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global operating room equipment market. The Fact.MR study offers a detailed analysis and an accurate forecast of global operating room equipment market for the 2017-2022 period. The global operating room market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Owing to surged prevalence of chronic diseases and trauma cases there has been corresponding upswing in surgical procedures within sterile environments such as operation theatres, thereby necessitating adoption of technologically advanced operating room equipment to facilitate apt therapeutics for pathological and psychological ailments. Further, growing preferences for minimally invasive surgical procedures are also aimed at incurring favorable growth prospects for operating room equipment market in the coming years.

Technological breakthroughs such as emergence of hybrid operation theaters are likely to further slate growth, with the addition of bespoke operating room equipment that support superlative patient outcome as well as user convenience. Emergence of advanced equipment such as portable imaging systems are likely to augment apt diagnosis and drug administration, thereby supplementing impressive growth in operating room equipment market.

IMRIS, a pioneer in hybrid operation theater gamut has transitioned neurosurgical therapeutics with its flagship iMRI technology which essentially is a moveable imaging technology that eliminates need for patient mobility for diverse therapeutic and diagnostic processes. The technology enables seamless facilitation of complex procedures such as deep-brain simulation, tumor resection, and laser ablation amongst others, within a hybrid operation theater environment.

The Fact.MR report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast for covering the wide scope of global operating room equipment market. Product type, end users, and region are key segments that define the growth of the global market for vaccine delivery devices. In this segmentation analysis, a detailed country-wise forecast across all key market parameters is also included

Movable Imagining System to Contribute Significant Revenue Share

Based on product type, movable imagining system is likely to retain its leading position in the global operating room equipment market, accounting for more than 28% of the revenue share in 2017. Global sales of movable imagining systems crossed a value of US$ 7.9 billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 9% during 2017-2022. Biomedical systems will continue to be the second highest-selling product in the operating equipment market, representing nearly one-fourth revenue share in 2017.

Growing need to provide better patient care system in a sterile environment across different healthcare units is one of the primary factors impacting the growth of operating room equipment market. Healthcare professionals and surgeons are increasingly demanding for operating rooms equipped with technically advanced devices that offer ease of handling and greater flexibility to ensure better operational efficiency and patient care. This, in turn, is likely to have a significant influence on the global operating room equipment market.

Rise in the prevalence of pathological and physiological diseases has led to a surge in the number of surgical procedures. Moreover, minimally invasive surgeries are gaining pace among patients for their numerous benefits including minimal trauma, cost-effective procedures, and reduced hospital stays. All these factors increase the need to upgrade operating rooms with better and efficient equipment, which eventually is expected to contribute to the global expansion of operating room equipment market.

The report aims to offer readers with ample competitive advantage and cues on market entry barriers, based on which aspiring market entrants as well as established players can drive profitable investment discretion. To aid readers’ understanding the report is systematically classified into detailed chapters. In its trailing sections the report also includes a detailed chapter on segmental analysis of operating room equipment market to offer veritable insights on segments’ historical and future growth estimations. Further in the course of the report readers are also enlightened about regional assessment of pivotal factors. The report also entails a country-wise assessment and forecast estimations for operating room equipment market.

Operating room equipment market: Competition Landscape

This section of the report offers a detailed section on key contributors in operating room equipment market. A dashboard view of each of the mentioned profiles complete with detailed insights on their respective SWOT analysis along with detailed assessment of their product portfolio, market contribution, as well as recent developments have been slated to aid readers’ understanding about the competition spectrum.

The study highlights detailed profiles of leading players in the global operating room equipment market which include Getinge AB, Stryker Corporation, Steris Plc, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., General Electric Company, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Mizuho OSI, Inc., Medtronic, plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

