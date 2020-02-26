Operating Lens Systems Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2018–2026

Operating Lens Systems Market Insights

The reinverting operating lens systems are the most precisely advanced with a wide viewing system used during vitreoretinal surgery and provide reinverted images. Reinverting operating lens systems are used in combination with high magnification and wide field vitrectomy lenses. Reinverting operating lens systems deliver high magnification and resolution image of the central area of the retina i.e. macula with a wide view till serrated junction between the retina and the ciliary body known as ora serrata. The main features of the reinverting operating lens systems are that it has low profile design which minimizes the scope of the stack height. Also, reinverting operating lens systems can be easily installed on all the standard surgical microscopes with easily removable magnetic latching handles which facilitates the sterilization and cleaning processes. The added advantage of the reinverting operating lens systems is that when performing vitrectomy procedures the system delivers the benefit of decreased working distance. Reinverting operating lens systems can be easily used when changing from a plano and/or concave lens to a wide field indirect lens.

Subsequently, the first vitrectomy surgery was used to treat vitreoretinal diseases. Over the past few decades, surgical techniques and instrumentations have been rapidly improved. Reinverting operating lens systems is one of the technologies introduced to treat the vitrectomy surgery. This is expected to boost the global market growth of reinverting operating lens systems. However, there are some complicated vitreoretinal diseases which cannot be treated successfully even with the advanced technologies and available surgeries. This may restrain the growth of the growth of the reinverting operating lens systems market. Moreover, these challenges are expected to be solved in the future technologies which are in the pipeline. With the rising clinical technologies and advanced basic research, the reinverting operating lens systems market is expected to attain high growth. Due to these researches, there are evidence and data for a better understanding of the vitreoretinal diseases.

Reinverting operating lens systems are considered to be one of the fastest developing technology in the market. The rising retinal related disorders worldwide are the key factor to increase the demand for better treatment options and is the main reason to increase the growth of the reinverting operating lens systems market. In the United States, around 200 Mn new cases of age-related macular degeneration are diagnosed each year. Between 40-45% of Americans, diagnosed with diabetes and have some or another stage and risk of diabetic retinopathy. Approximately 745 Mn people have diabetic macular edema. All these factors are boosting the growth of global reinverting operating lens systems market.

The reinverting operating lens systems market in North America will dominate the global reinverting operating lens systems market due to the growing technological advancement and growing retinal related disorders. The reinverting operating lens systems market in the Asia Pacific region will show high CAGR growth and is estimated to be a lucrative market for new emerging players in the reinverting operating lens systems market owing large patient pool and growing demand for better treatments. The market for reinverting operating lens systems in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are expected to show a constant growth over the forecast period due to developing infrastructure.

Some of the key players in the reinverting operating lens systems market includes Volk Optical, S. M. R. Ophthalmic Private Limited, Optimetrics Inc, Navitar, Inc., ZEISS International, Delphi Technologies, and Optimum Technologies etc.

