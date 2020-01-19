Open Stack Global Market Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Open Stack Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

OpenStack is an open-source cloud-based computing technology that consists of a set of software tools that help to manage and build cloud-computing platforms in the cloud. The prospects for growth in this market will be driven by the need to effectively manage OpenStack-based multi-cloud deployments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Open Stack market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Open Stack market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Open Stack market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Open Stack.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco Systems

Dell

Hewlett Packward

IBM

Rackspace

Red Hat

99Cloud

AnsibleWorks

Arista

AT&T

Blue Box

Canonical

Cloud Foundry

Cloudscaling

Datapipe

DreamHost

ENovance

Ensim

Go Daddy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solution

Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IT

Academic research

Table Of Contents:

1 Open Stack Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Open Stack

1.2 Classification of Open Stack by Types

1.2.1 Global Open Stack Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Open Stack Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Solution

1.2.4 Service

1.3 Global Open Stack Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Open Stack Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 IT

1.3.3 Academic research

1.4 Global Open Stack Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Open Stack Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Open Stack Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Open Stack Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Open Stack Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Open Stack Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Open Stack Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Open Stack (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cisco Systems

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Open Stack Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cisco Systems Open Stack Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Dell

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Open Stack Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Dell Open Stack Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Hewlett Packward

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Open Stack Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Hewlett Packward Open Stack Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 IBM

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Open Stack Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 IBM Open Stack Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Rackspace

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Open Stack Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Rackspace Open Stack Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

