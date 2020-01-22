OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE (OSINT) MARKET ANALYSIS BY TECHNOLOGY, BY APPLICATION, BY END-USE, BY PRODUCT & SERVICE, AND SEGMENT FORECASTS, 2019 TO 2025

Open-source intelligence (OSINT) is data collected from publicly available sources to be used in an intelligence context. In the intelligence community, the term “open” refers to overt, publicly available sources (as opposed to covert or clandestine sources).
Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) is the collection and analysis of information that is gathered from public, or open, sources. OSINT is primarily used in national security, law enforcement, and business intelligence functions and is of value to analysts who use non-sensitive intelligence in answering classified, unclassified, or proprietary intelligencerequirements across the previous intelligence disciplines. OSINT sources can be divided up into six different categories of information flow including Media, Internet, Public Government Data, Professional and Academic Publications, Commercial Data and Grey Literature.
In 2018, the global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Palantir Technologies
Expert System
Exalead Dassault Systemes
Thales Group
Cybelangel
Intrinsic Technologies
Sail Labs Technology
Digimind
KB Crawl
Verint
Recorded Future
Datalkz
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Media
Internet
Public Government Data
Professional and Academic Publications
Commercial Data
Grey Literature
Market segment by Application, split into
Senior Living Facilities
Home User
Assisted Living Facilities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Media
1.4.3 Internet
1.4.4 Public Government Data
1.4.5 Professional and Academic Publications
1.4.6 Commercial Data
1.4.7 Grey Literature
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Senior Living Facilities
1.5.3 Home User
1.5.4 Assisted Living Facilities
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Size
2.2 Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Palantir Technologies
12.1.1 Palantir Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Introduction
12.1.4 Palantir Technologies Revenue in Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Palantir Technologies Recent Development
12.2 Expert System
12.2.1 Expert System Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Introduction
12.2.4 Expert System Revenue in Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Expert System Recent Development
12.3 Exalead Dassault Systemes
12.3.1 Exalead Dassault Systemes Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Introduction
12.3.4 Exalead Dassault Systemes Revenue in Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Exalead Dassault Systemes Recent Development
12.4 Thales Group
12.4.1 Thales Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Introduction
12.4.4 Thales Group Revenue in Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Thales Group Recent Development
12.5 Cybelangel
12.5.1 Cybelangel Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Introduction
12.5.4 Cybelangel Revenue in Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Cybelangel Recent Development
12.6 Intrinsic Technologies
12.6.1 Intrinsic Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Introduction
12.6.4 Intrinsic Technologies Revenue in Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Intrinsic Technologies Recent Development
12.7 Sail Labs Technology
12.7.1 Sail Labs Technology Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Introduction
12.7.4 Sail Labs Technology Revenue in Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Sail Labs Technology Recent Development
12.8 Digimind
12.8.1 Digimind Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Introduction
12.8.4 Digimind Revenue in Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Digimind Recent Development
12.9 KB Crawl
12.9.1 KB Crawl Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Introduction
12.9.4 KB Crawl Revenue in Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 KB Crawl Recent Development
12.10 Verint
12.10.1 Verint Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Introduction
12.10.4 Verint Revenue in Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Verint Recent Development
12.11 Recorded Future
12.12 Datalkz
……Continued
