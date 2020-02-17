OPEN IOT PLATFORM MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report focuses on the global Open IoT Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Open IoT Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

IoT involves extending Internet connectivity beyond standard devices, such as desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets, to any range of traditionally dumb or non-internet-enabled physical devices and everyday objects. Embedded with technology, these devices can communicate and interact over the Internet, and they can be remotely monitored and controlled.

The number of IoT devices increased 31% year-over-year to 8.4 billion in the year 2017 and it is estimated that there will be 30 billion devices by 2020. The global market value of IoT is projected to reach $7.1 trillion by 2020.

In 2017, the global Open IoT Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services

IBM

Microsoft

Samsung

Bosch

Ayla Networks

Google

General Electric

Oracle

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Hardware

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Open IoT Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Open IoT Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Open IoT Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Hardware

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Open IoT Platform Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Open IoT Platform Market Size

2.2 Open IoT Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Open IoT Platform Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Open IoT Platform Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Open IoT Platform Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Open IoT Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Open IoT Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Open IoT Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Open IoT Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Open IoT Platform Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Open IoT Platform Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amazon Web Services

12.1.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Open IoT Platform Introduction

12.1.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Open IoT Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Open IoT Platform Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Open IoT Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Open IoT Platform Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Open IoT Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 Samsung

12.4.1 Samsung Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Open IoT Platform Introduction

12.4.4 Samsung Revenue in Open IoT Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.5 Bosch

12.5.1 Bosch Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Open IoT Platform Introduction

12.5.4 Bosch Revenue in Open IoT Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.6 Ayla Networks

12.6.1 Ayla Networks Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Open IoT Platform Introduction

12.6.4 Ayla Networks Revenue in Open IoT Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Ayla Networks Recent Development

12.7 Google

12.7.1 Google Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Open IoT Platform Introduction

12.7.4 Google Revenue in Open IoT Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Google Recent Development

12.8 General Electric

12.8.1 General Electric Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Open IoT Platform Introduction

12.8.4 General Electric Revenue in Open IoT Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.9 Oracle

12.9.1 Oracle Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Open IoT Platform Introduction

12.9.4 Oracle Revenue in Open IoT Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Oracle Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

……Continued

