Onshore Wind Energy Market In-depth Research Report 2023 – Siemens AG, Envision energy, General Electric Wind Energy, Suzlon, Vestas Wind System A/S

Onshore Wind Energy Market – Overview

The renewable energy movement is one of the crucial factors adding to the expansion of the onshore wind energy market. Market reports connected to the energy and power industry have been offered by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that aims to study the current market scenarios better. The market is expected to capture a 27 % CAGR in the duration of the forecast period.

The rising development of facilities to harness wind energy is proving to be significantly conducive to market growth. The market is also considerably influenced by the need to achieve a leveled cost of electricity. The enhancements in the product lines for wind turbines is expected to motivate the onshore wind energy market further. The market is expected to gain various prospects due to the demand for higher capacity of electricity globally.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the onshore wind energy market is carried out on the basis of wind capacity, power capacity, end-use, grid connectivity, application, and regions.

On the basis of wind capacity, the industry is segmented into medium wind speed, high wind speed, and low wind speed.

Based on power capacity, the onshore wind energy market is segmented into 500 KW to 2 MW, less than 500 KW, and more than 2 MW.

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into hybrid power, utilities, commercial & industrial, and others.

On the basis of application, the industry is segmented into peak power management, system stability, demand response, frequency response, and power storage.

Based on grid connectivity, the market is segmented into on-grid and off-grid.

On the basis of region type, the onshore wind energy market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World.

Competitive Analysis

The competitors are avidly tackling the challenges to development and are making strategies that can lead to an advantageous overall effect on the market’s growth. The market contestants find themselves in a favorable place with the ability to deal with the speed of change. The competitive viewpoint for the market is expected to expand considerably in the approaching period. The market pros are making efforts to establish strong value chains that can bring in amplified profits. The chances for growth in the market are demonstrating ample area for progress in the forecast period. The advances in the market are expected to be encouraged by the escalation in investments and product developments. The perceived tendency for the market’s advance has enhanced following the improved approachability to encouraging aspects of the market.

Prominent Players

General Electric Wind Energy (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Envision energy (China)

Suzlon (India)

Vestas Wind System A/S (Denmark)

Enercon GmbH (Germany) Nordex S.E. (Germany)

Repower (Switzerland)

Gazelle Wind Turbines (U.K.)

Mitsubishi Power Systems (Japan)

Clipper Wind Power (UK)

Regional Analysis

The analysis on the basis of regions carried out for the onshore wind energy market includes regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World.

The onshore wind energy market is anticipated to observe remarkable development all through the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region led the onshore wind energy market globally in 2017.

In the Asia Pacific region, factors like the growing installed capacity of electricity along with growing stress on renewable energy in countries such as India, China, and Japan are expected to push the onshore wind energy market development through the forecast period.

The North American and European region is also anticipated to observe noteworthy development through the forecast period. The growing concern for clean energy together with strict regulations for standard power generation is expected to boost the progress of the onshore wind energy market in these regions.

