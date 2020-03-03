ONLINE VIDEO PLATFORMS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Online Video Platforms Industry

OVP or Online Video Platforms can use a user-generated content (UGC) model, software as a service (SaaS) business model or a do it yourself (DIY) model. OVP offers an end to end solution from creating a website, uploading video, encoding video, video playback to user management for both video on demand and live streaming. Usually, OVPs have Content Management System (CMS) where users need to login to add content, upload video, setting up monetization plan, view video analytics which may include, detailed insights of video performance such as, video watch time, total number of video views, unique views and impressions; stats on user visits, location and behavior on the site. OVPs also provide customized video players where end users can watch videos. Many OVPs provide third party video player which can be embedded in a website. Although there are several OVP providers that are also present in broadcast markets, serving video on demand set-top boxes, OVPs are related to the over-the-top (OTT) content video industry.

In this report, we defines OVPs as fee-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) online content businesses that enable content owners to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect, publish, syndicate, track and monetize online video.

An online video platform (OVP) is a fee-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) online content solution that enables content owners to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect, publish, syndicate, track, and monetize online video. The global OVP market has seen tremendous growth over the past few year. Enterprises, media, and entertainment companies are increasingly relying on OVP solutions to manage, publish, and monetize video content in a scalable manner.-Enterprises are increasingly experimenting with video as they realize its power as a communications tool.

On the whole the OVP market is still very much in the growth phase, and is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.13% over the next years. The North America, Europe and Latin America market will lead the way, followed closely by the Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan), Japan and Middle East & Africa markets.-Over the past year, the North America and Latin American regions have shown huge potential for growth.

In the applications, the Enterprise segment were estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 56.34 % in 2017, even larger than the media and entertainment industry.

In 2018, the global Online Video Platforms market size was 780 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2580 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Video Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Video Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Brightcove

Ooyala (Telstra)

Piksel

thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

IBM Cloud Video

Kaltura

Samba Tech

Wistia

Arkena

Xstream

Ensemble Video

MediaPlatform

Viocorp

Anvato (Google)

Vzaar

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SaaS Model

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Media & Entertainment Industry

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Video Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Video Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Video Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 SaaS Model

1.4.3 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Video Platforms Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Media & Entertainment Industry

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Video Platforms Market Size

2.2 Online Video Platforms Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Video Platforms Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Online Video Platforms Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Video Platforms Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Online Video Platforms Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Online Video Platforms Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Online Video Platforms Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Online Video Platforms Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Video Platforms Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Video Platforms Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Online Video Platforms Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Online Video Platforms Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Online Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Online Video Platforms Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Online Video Platforms Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Online Video Platforms Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Online Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Online Video Platforms Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Online Video Platforms Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Online Video Platforms Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Online Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Online Video Platforms Key Players in China

7.3 China Online Video Platforms Market Size by Type

7.4 China Online Video Platforms Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Online Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Online Video Platforms Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Online Video Platforms Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Online Video Platforms Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Online Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Online Video Platforms Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Online Video Platforms Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Online Video Platforms Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Online Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Online Video Platforms Key Players in India

10.3 India Online Video Platforms Market Size by Type

10.4 India Online Video Platforms Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Online Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Online Video Platforms Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Online Video Platforms Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Online Video Platforms Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Brightcove

12.1.1 Brightcove Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Online Video Platforms Introduction

12.1.4 Brightcove Revenue in Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Brightcove Recent Development

12.2 Ooyala (Telstra)

12.2.1 Ooyala (Telstra) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Online Video Platforms Introduction

12.2.4 Ooyala (Telstra) Revenue in Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Ooyala (Telstra) Recent Development

12.3 Piksel

12.3.1 Piksel Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Online Video Platforms Introduction

12.3.4 Piksel Revenue in Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Piksel Recent Development

12.4 thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

12.4.1 thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Online Video Platforms Introduction

12.4.4 thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions) Revenue in Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions) Recent Development

12.5 IBM Cloud Video

12.5.1 IBM Cloud Video Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Online Video Platforms Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Cloud Video Revenue in Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 IBM Cloud Video Recent Development

12.6 Kaltura

12.6.1 Kaltura Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Online Video Platforms Introduction

12.6.4 Kaltura Revenue in Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Kaltura Recent Development

12.7 Samba Tech

12.7.1 Samba Tech Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Online Video Platforms Introduction

12.7.4 Samba Tech Revenue in Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Samba Tech Recent Development

12.8 Wistia

12.8.1 Wistia Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Online Video Platforms Introduction

12.8.4 Wistia Revenue in Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Wistia Recent Development

12.9 Arkena

12.9.1 Arkena Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Online Video Platforms Introduction

12.9.4 Arkena Revenue in Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Arkena Recent Development

12.10 Xstream

12.10.1 Xstream Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Online Video Platforms Introduction

12.10.4 Xstream Revenue in Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Xstream Recent Development

12.11 Ensemble Video

12.12 MediaPlatform

12.13 Viocorp

12.14 Anvato (Google)

12.15 Vzaar

Continued….

