Online Video Platforms Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2025

This report studies the Online Video Platform market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions and splits the Online Video Platform market by product and Application/end industries.

According to the report, global revenue for online video platform (OVP) market was valued at $ 779.10 million in 2017 and is expected to generate revenue of $ 2576.75 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.13 % between 2017 and 2025.

North America will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from North America might affect the development trend of Online Video Platform.

Get Free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2751813-global-online-video-platforms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

The major players in global market include

Brightcove

Ooyala (Telstra)

Piksel

thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

IBM Cloud Video

Kaltura

Samba Tech

Wistia

Arkena

Xstream

Ensemble Video

MediaPlatform

Viocorp

Anvato (Google)

Vzaar

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Online Video Platform for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan)

Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Media & Entertainment Industry

Enterprise

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2751813-global-online-video-platforms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Online Video Platform Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Online Video Platform Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 2

1.2 Global Online Video Platforms Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2025) 3

1.2.1 North America Online Video Platforms Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.2 Europe Online Video Platforms Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.3 Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan) Online Video Platforms Market Status and Outlook 7

1.2.4 Japan Online Video Platforms Market Status and Outlook 8

1.2.5 Latin America Online Video Platforms Market Status and Outlook 9

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa Online Video Platforms Market Status and Outlook 10

1.3 Online Video Platforms Market by End Users/Application 10

1.3.1 Media & Entertainment Industry 12

1.3.2 Enterprises 13

2 Global Online Video Platforms Competition Analysis by Players 14

2.1 Global Online Video Platforms Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018) 14

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 18

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 18

2.2.2 The Technology Trends in Future 19

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 21

3.1 Brightcove 21

3.1.1 Company Profile 21

3.1.2 Products, Services and Solutions 22

3.1.3 Brightcove Online Video Platform Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (2013-2018E) 23

3.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 25

3.2 Ooyala (Telstra) 25

3.2.1 Company Profile 25

3.2.2 Products, Services and Solutions 26

3.2.3 Ooyala (Telstra) Online Video Platform Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (2013-2018E) 27

3.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 29

3.3 Piksel 29

3.3.1 Company Profile 29

3.3.2 Products, Services and Solutions 30

3.3.3 Piksel Online Video Platform Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (2013-2018E) 31

3.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 33

3.4 ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions) 33

3.4.1 Company Profile 33

3.4.2 Products, Services and Solutions 34

3.4.3 ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions) Online Video Platform Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (2013-2018E) 35

3.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 37

3.5 IBM Cloud Video 37

3.5.1 Company Profile 37

3.5.2 Products, Services and Solutions 38

3.5.3 IBM Cloud Video Online Video Platform Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (2013-2018E) 39

3.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 40

3.6 Kaltura 40

3.6.1 Company Profile 40

3.6.2 Products, Services and Solutions 41

3.6.3 Kaltura Online Video Platform Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (2013-2018E) 43

3.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 45

……..CONTINUED