ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025

Global Online Travel Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Online Travel Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 102 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
This report focuses on the global Online Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Travel development in United States, Europe and China.
Online travel providers aim to ease travel planning and bookings for travelers.
Online travel market players are extensively offering travel services through mobile websites and apps, as it is one of the most preferred mediums of travel bookings, particularly among the young professionals.
The age group of 22-31 years comprises the young population, which are the early starters in their professional career. These travelers are more inclined to spend on travel and explore new destination, as compared to the travelers in the higher age-group category.
Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3355568-global-online-travel-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
The key players covered in this study
Expedia
Priceline
TripAdvisor
Ctrip.Com International
Hostelworld
Hotel Urbano
Tourism
CheapOair.Com
Trivago
Thomas Cook
MakeMyTrip
AirGorilla
Hays Travel
Airbnb
Yatra Online
Alibaba
Tuniu
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Travel Agencies
Direct Travel Suppliers
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation
Travel Accommodation
Vacation Packages
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3355568-global-online-travel-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Online Travel Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Online Travel Agencies
1.4.3 Direct Travel Suppliers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Online Travel Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Transportation
1.5.3 Travel Accommodation
1.5.4 Vacation Packages
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Online Travel Market Size
2.2 Online Travel Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Travel Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Online Travel Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Online Travel Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Online Travel Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Online Travel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Online Travel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Online Travel Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Online Travel Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Online Travel Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Expedia
12.1.1 Expedia Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Online Travel Introduction
12.1.4 Expedia Revenue in Online Travel Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Expedia Recent Development
12.2 Priceline
12.2.1 Priceline Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Online Travel Introduction
12.2.4 Priceline Revenue in Online Travel Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Priceline Recent Development
12.3 TripAdvisor
12.3.1 TripAdvisor Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Online Travel Introduction
12.3.4 TripAdvisor Revenue in Online Travel Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 TripAdvisor Recent Development
12.4 Ctrip.Com International
12.4.1 Ctrip.Com International Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Online Travel Introduction
12.4.4 Ctrip.Com International Revenue in Online Travel Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Ctrip.Com International Recent Development
12.5 Hostelworld
12.5.1 Hostelworld Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Online Travel Introduction
12.5.4 Hostelworld Revenue in Online Travel Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Hostelworld Recent Development
12.6 Hotel Urbano
12.6.1 Hotel Urbano Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Online Travel Introduction
12.6.4 Hotel Urbano Revenue in Online Travel Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Hotel Urbano Recent Development
12.7 Tourism
12.7.1 Tourism Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Online Travel Introduction
12.7.4 Tourism Revenue in Online Travel Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Tourism Recent Development
12.8 CheapOair.Com
12.8.1 CheapOair.Com Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Online Travel Introduction
12.8.4 CheapOair.Com Revenue in Online Travel Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 CheapOair.Com Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com