ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Online Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Travel development in United States, Europe and China.

Online travel providers aim to ease travel planning and bookings for travelers.

Online travel market players are extensively offering travel services through mobile websites and apps, as it is one of the most preferred mediums of travel bookings, particularly among the young professionals.

The age group of 22-31 years comprises the young population, which are the early starters in their professional career. These travelers are more inclined to spend on travel and explore new destination, as compared to the travelers in the higher age-group category.

The key players covered in this study

Expedia

Priceline

TripAdvisor

Ctrip.Com International

Hostelworld

Hotel Urbano

Tourism

CheapOair.Com

Trivago

Thomas Cook

MakeMyTrip

AirGorilla

Hays Travel

Airbnb

Yatra Online

Alibaba

Tuniu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Travel Agencies

Direct Travel Suppliers

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation

Travel Accommodation

Vacation Packages

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Travel Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Online Travel Agencies

1.4.3 Direct Travel Suppliers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Travel Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Travel Accommodation

1.5.4 Vacation Packages

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Travel Market Size

2.2 Online Travel Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Travel Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Online Travel Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Travel Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Online Travel Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Online Travel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Online Travel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Online Travel Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Travel Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Travel Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Expedia

12.1.1 Expedia Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Online Travel Introduction

12.1.4 Expedia Revenue in Online Travel Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Expedia Recent Development

12.2 Priceline

12.2.1 Priceline Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Online Travel Introduction

12.2.4 Priceline Revenue in Online Travel Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Priceline Recent Development

12.3 TripAdvisor

12.3.1 TripAdvisor Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Online Travel Introduction

12.3.4 TripAdvisor Revenue in Online Travel Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 TripAdvisor Recent Development

12.4 Ctrip.Com International

12.4.1 Ctrip.Com International Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Online Travel Introduction

12.4.4 Ctrip.Com International Revenue in Online Travel Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Ctrip.Com International Recent Development

12.5 Hostelworld

12.5.1 Hostelworld Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Online Travel Introduction

12.5.4 Hostelworld Revenue in Online Travel Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Hostelworld Recent Development

12.6 Hotel Urbano

12.6.1 Hotel Urbano Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Online Travel Introduction

12.6.4 Hotel Urbano Revenue in Online Travel Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Hotel Urbano Recent Development

12.7 Tourism

12.7.1 Tourism Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Online Travel Introduction

12.7.4 Tourism Revenue in Online Travel Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Tourism Recent Development

12.8 CheapOair.Com

12.8.1 CheapOair.Com Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Online Travel Introduction

12.8.4 CheapOair.Com Revenue in Online Travel Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 CheapOair.Com Recent Development

