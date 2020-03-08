ONLINE TRAVEL BOOKING PLATFORM MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, CONSUMPTION, GROWTH, TRENDS, SHARE AND FORECAST BY 2025

Global online travel booking platform market includes various online booking services such as travel, accommodation, experiences, reviews, and rental vehicles.
Our industry research analysts have estimated that countries in the North Americas will contribute to the maximum growth of this online travel booking market throughout the predicted period. With the increase in online services in different online travel booking websites, it is expected that this region will contribute the major market share in the online travel booking platform sector.
In 2018, the global Online Travel Booking Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online Travel Booking Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Travel Booking Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Airbnb
Booking Holdings
Ctrip.com International
Expedia Group
Thomas Cook
Dcsplus.net
Otrams
SutiTravel
GTI Travel
Tavisca
Lemax
CTM Travel
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Packages type
Direct type
Market segment by Application, split into
Desktop/laptop
Mobile/tablet
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Travel Booking Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Travel Booking Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Travel Booking Platform are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Online Travel Booking Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Packages type
1.4.3 Direct type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Online Travel Booking Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Desktop/laptop
1.5.3 Mobile/tablet
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Online Travel Booking Platform Market Size
2.2 Online Travel Booking Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Travel Booking Platform Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Online Travel Booking Platform Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Online Travel Booking Platform Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Online Travel Booking Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Online Travel Booking Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Online Travel Booking Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Online Travel Booking Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Online Travel Booking Platform Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Online Travel Booking Platform Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Continued…………………….
