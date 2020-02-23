Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Consumption, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2025

Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market

Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Smart tourism refers to the application of information and communication technology for developing innovative tools in tourism.[1] It supports integrated efforts at a destination to find innovative ways to collect and use data derived from physical infrastructure, social connectedness and organizational sources (both government and non-government), and users in combination with advanced technologies to increase efficiency, sustainability, experiences. The information and communication technology tools used for smart tourism include IoT, mobile communication, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. It combines physical, informational, social, and commercial infrastructure of tourism with such tools to provide smart tourism opportunities.[1]The principles of smart tourism lie at enhancing tourism experiences, improve the efficiency of resource management, maximize destination competitiveness with an emphasis on sustainable aspects.It should also gather and distribute information to facilitate efficient allocation of tourism resources and integrate tourism supplies at a micro and macro level ensuring that the benefits are well distributed.

In 2018, the global Online Travel Agency (OTA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Travel Agency (OTA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Travel Agency (OTA) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Booking Holdings

TripAdvisor

Expedia

HomeAway

Kayak

QUNR

Ctrip

Orbitz

MakeMyTrip

TravelZoo

Sabre Corporation

Opodo

Travelgenio

Voyages

Webjet

Wotif.com

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online

Offline

Market segment by Application, split into

Making Reservations

Translation Services

Direction Guidance

Audio Guidance

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Travel Agency (OTA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Travel Agency (OTA) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Travel Agency (OTA) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Online

1.4.3 Offline

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Making Reservations

1.5.3 Translation Services

1.5.4 Direction Guidance

1.5.5 Audio Guidance

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size

2.2 Online Travel Agency (OTA) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Online Travel Agency (OTA) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Travel Agency (OTA) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Continued…………………….

