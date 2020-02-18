This report studies the global Online Translation market, analyzes and researches the Online Translation development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
IBM
SDL
Systran
Lionbridge
Alchemy
MultiCorpora
Lingotek
[email protected]
Kilgray Translation Technologies
Google Translate
Language Weaver
Proz / KudoZ
Cognition Technologies
Moravia
Symbio Software
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Android
Ios
Windows
Market segment by Application, Online Translation can be split into
Oral interpretation
Written translation
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Online Translation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Online Translation
1.1 Online Translation Market Overview
1.1.1 Online Translation Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Online Translation Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Online Translation Market by Type
1.3.1 Android
1.3.2 Ios
1.3.3 Windows
1.4 Online Translation Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Oral interpretation
1.4.2 Written translation
1.4.3 Others
2 Global Online Translation Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Online Translation Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Online Translation Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 IBM
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Online Translation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 SDL
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Online Translation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Systran
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Online Translation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Lionbridge
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Online Translation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Alchemy
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Online Translation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 MultiCorpora
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Online Translation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Lingotek
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Online Translation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 [email protected]
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Online Translation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Kilgray Translation Technologies
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Online Translation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Google Translate
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Online Translation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Language Weaver
3.12 Proz / KudoZ
3.13 Cognition Technologies
3.14 Moravia
3.15 Symbio Software
4 Global Online Translation Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Online Translation Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Online Translation Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Online Translation in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Online Translation
5 United States Online Translation Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Online Translation Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Online Translation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
6 EU Online Translation Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Online Translation Market Size (2012-2017)
6.2 EU Online Translation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
..…..Continued
