Online to Offline Commerce Market Status, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Type, Application and Forecast 2025

O2O (online to offline) refers to a new-type e-commerce model in which through the websites in the online shopping malls or their own websites, the merchants show the information of products and services to customers; meanwhile, through QR code, APP or location based service (LBS), customers login the online stores or filter the online products and services and then make the order and pay the bills, but they validate and experience the consumptions offline. This model not only meets the personalized demand of customers, but also helps the merchants to propagate their information of products and services faster, farther and wider.

Growth of the online travel market is driven by the increase in internet penetration, rise in disposable income of people in emerging markets, and ease of comparing a variety of travel options online. Market players are introducing innovative travel and vacation package deals to assist travelers in making sound travel decisions as per their spending capability, such as affordable packages for international destination, discounts on car rentals and cash back on international flights.

According to this study, over the next five years the Online to Offline Commerce market will register a 15.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 242700 million by 2024, from US$ 119200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online to Offline Commerce business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online to Offline Commerce market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Online to Offline Commerce value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Group-Buying Platform

Online Shopping Platform

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Travel & Tourism

Hotel Booking

Ridesharing

Restaurant

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Booking Holdings

Expedia

Uber

Didi Chuxing

Airbnb

Ctrip

Suning.com

Meituan Dianping

58.com

Tuniu Corporation

Fang Holdings Limited

Leju Holding Limited

Alibaba Health

Ping An Good Doctor

Grab Holdings

eHi Auto Services Limited

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online to Offline Commerce market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Online to Offline Commerce market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online to Offline Commerce players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online to Offline Commerce with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Online to Offline Commerce Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Online to Offline Commerce Segment by Type

2.2.1 Group-Buying Platform

2.2.2 Online Shopping Platform

2.2.3 Business Circle Platform

2.3 Online to Offline Commerce Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Online to Offline Commerce Segment by Application

2.4.1 Travel & Tourism

2.4.2 Hotel Booking

2.4.3 Ridesharing

2.4.4 Restaurant

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Online to Offline Commerce Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Online to Offline Commerce by Players

3.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Booking Holdings

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Online to Offline Commerce Product Offered

11.1.3 Booking Holdings Online to Offline Commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Booking Holdings News

11.2 Expedia

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Online to Offline Commerce Product Offered

11.2.3 Expedia Online to Offline Commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Expedia News

11.3 Uber

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Online to Offline Commerce Product Offered

11.3.3 Uber Online to Offline Commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Uber News

11.4 Didi Chuxing

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Online to Offline Commerce Product Offered

11.4.3 Didi Chuxing Online to Offline Commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Didi Chuxing News

11.5 Airbnb

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Online to Offline Commerce Product Offered

11.5.3 Airbnb Online to Offline Commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Airbnb News

11.6 Ctrip

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Online to Offline Commerce Product Offered

11.6.3 Ctrip Online to Offline Commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Ctrip News

11.7 Suning.com

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Online to Offline Commerce Product Offered

11.7.3 Suning.com Online to Offline Commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Suning.com News

11.8 Meituan Dianping

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Online to Offline Commerce Product Offered

11.8.3 Meituan Dianping Online to Offline Commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Meituan Dianping News

……Continued

