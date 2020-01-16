Online Sex Toys 2018 Global Market Key Players – Doc Johnson, LELO, LUVU Brands, Standard Innovation, Reckitt Benckiser – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Online Sex Toys in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

It has been observed that some women experience an imbalance in hormonal levels that results in vaginal dryness. In addition, changes in firmness and elasticity of the vaginal muscles also affect the vaginal moisture. Women also experience slackening of vaginal walls due to frequent conceiving and high levels of stretching of muscles. This motivated manufacturers to develop sex vibrators and massagers that can enhance the estrogen level and relax the vaginal skin.

The worldwide market for Online Sex Toys is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Doc Johnson

LELO

LUVU Brands

Standard Innovation

Reckitt Benckiser

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dildos

Erection rings

Adult vibrators

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Man

Woman

