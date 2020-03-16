Online Recruitment Market Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Online Recruitmentis through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.
The high-end talent recruitment platform also begin to emerge. Social networks have also been more and more popular. In order to more accurately, quickly and effectively match positions and potential candidates, the online recruitment platform are paying more attention to their own ability of mining, sorting and analysis of the big data, and this will constitute its core competitiveness. The main drivers of the market here are: economic recovery, technology, internet thinking, and continued growth in the emerging market.
There are many online recruitment companies in the world, and the market concentration is more dispersed, and the top two players are Recruit and LinkedIn in 2018.
The Online Recruitment Industry market has been growing fast in recent years; the players are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the online market through their quantity service and advance technology.
According to this study, over the next five years the Online Recruitment market will register a 8.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 40300 million by 2024, from US$ 27300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Recruitment business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Recruitment market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Online Recruitment value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Permanent Online Recruitment
Part Time Online Recruitment
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Secretarial/Clerical
Accounting/Financia
Computing
Technical/Engineering
Professional/Managerial
Nursing/Medical/Care
Hotel/Catering
Sales/Marketing
Other Industrial/Blue Collar
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Recruit
LinkedIn
CareerBuilder
Monster
SEEK
Zhilian
51job
Naukri
StepStone
Dice Holdings
Glassdoor
SimplyHired
TopUSAJobs
104 Job Bank
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Online Recruitment Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Online Recruitment by Players
4 Online Recruitment by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Online Recruitment Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
