ONLINE PROJECT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET BY TYPE, DELIVERY, FUNCTIONALITY, DATABASE, PRICING MODEL, END USER – GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the global Online Project Management Software market, analyzes and researches the Online Project Management Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Zoho

Wrike

Microsoft

BaseCamp

Workfront

ProjectManager.com

AceProject

CaseCamp

Clarizen

Genius Project

Project Insight

Celoxis

Mavenlink

SharePoint

Easy Projects

Brightwork

Daptiv PPM

eStudio

Eclipse PPM

LiquidPlanner

Comindware

ZilicusPM

Doolphy

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Online Project Management Software can be split into

Free and Open Source Online Project Management Software

No-free Online Project Management Software

Market segment by Application, Online Project Management Software can be split into

Small Business

Midsized Business

Large Business

Table of Contents

Global Online Project Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Online Project Management Software

1.1 Online Project Management Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Online Project Management Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Online Project Management Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Online Project Management Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Free and Open Source Online Project Management Software

1.3.2 No-free Online Project Management Software

1.4 Online Project Management Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Small Business

1.4.2 Midsized Business

1.4.3 Large Business

2 Global Online Project Management Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Online Project Management Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Zoho

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Online Project Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Wrike

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Online Project Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Microsoft

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Online Project Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 BaseCamp

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Online Project Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Workfront

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Online Project Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 ProjectManager.com

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Online Project Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 AceProject

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Online Project Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 CaseCamp

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Online Project Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Clarizen

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Online Project Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Genius Project

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Online Project Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Project Insight

3.12 Celoxis

3.13 Mavenlink

3.14 SharePoint

3.15 Easy Projects

3.16 Brightwork

3.17 Daptiv PPM

3.18 eStudio

3.19 Eclipse PPM

3.20 LiquidPlanner

3.21 Comindware

3.22 ZilicusPM

3.23 Doolphy

4 Global Online Project Management Software Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Online Project Management Software Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Online Project Management Software Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Online Project Management Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Online Project Management Software

5 United States Online Project Management Software Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Online Project Management Software Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Online Project Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

……Continued

