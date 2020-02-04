Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Development and Trends Forecasts Report 2018-2023

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Online On-demand Laundry Service market. “Online laundry services offer services such as dry cleaning, washing, folding and ironing of clothes depending on the clothes. The use of an online platform such as mobile applications for laundry services as per customers demand is known as online on-demand laundry services. Online on-demand laundry service market encompasses players that offer convenient laundry cleaning services and operate in the digital marketplace that predominantly comprises of apps and web portals. Consumers can easily avail laundry or dry-cleaning services by accessing the app or online web portals. An on-demand laundry service facilitates doorstep pickup and delivery of clothes by hiring delivery professionals and partnering with the local laundry firms.In 2018, the global Online On-demand Laundry Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Online On-demand Laundry Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online On-demand Laundry Service development in United States, Europe and China.”.

Cleanly, delivery.com, DRYV, Laundrapp, ZIPJET, Rinse, FlyCleaners, Wassup-On-Demand, Tide Spin, Mulberrys Garment Care, ihateironing, PML Solutions, Edaixi, laundrywala, WASHMEN, Laundryheap

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Segment by Type, covers

Laundry

Dry clean

Duvet clean Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Residential users