Online On-demand Laundry Service Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Online laundry services offer services such as dry cleaning, washing, folding and ironing of clothes depending on the clothes. The use of an online platform such as mobile applications for laundry services as per customers demand is known as online on-demand laundry services.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Online On-demand Laundry Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online On-demand Laundry Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

Online on-demand laundry service market encompasses players that offer convenient laundry cleaning services and operate in the digital marketplace that predominantly comprises of apps and web portals. Consumers can easily avail laundry or dry-cleaning services by accessing the app or online web portals. An on-demand laundry service facilitates doorstep pickup and delivery of clothes by hiring delivery professionals and partnering with the local laundry firms.

The global Online On-demand Laundry Service market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online On-demand Laundry Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cleanly

delivery.com

DRYV

Laundrapp

ZIPJET

Rinse

FlyCleaners

Wassup-On-Demand

Tide Spin

Mulberrys Garment Care

ihateironing

PML Solutions

Edaixi

laundrywala

WASHMEN

Laundryheap

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Laundry

Dry clean

Duvet clean

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential users

Commercial users

Table Of Contents:

1 Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Online On-demand Laundry Service

1.2 Classification of Online On-demand Laundry Service by Types

1.2.1 Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Laundry

1.2.4 Dry clean

1.2.5 Duvet clean

1.3 Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Residential users

1.3.3 Commercial users

1.4 Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Online On-demand Laundry Service Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Online On-demand Laundry Service Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Online On-demand Laundry Service Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Online On-demand Laundry Service Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Online On-demand Laundry Service Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Online On-demand Laundry Service (2013-2023)

