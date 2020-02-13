Online Lingerie 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 17.51% and Forecast to 2021

Women’s intimate wear and night clothes refer to lingerie. The global demand and adoption of lingerie are attributed to understanding the right trend, deciding the appropriate launch time, and selecting the right distribution channel. Online distribution channel includes brand-owned direct-to-consumer online channel, online channel for retailers, and pure-play online retailers.

The analysts forecast the global online lingerie market to grow at a CAGR of 17.51% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global online lingerie market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the online sales of lingerie.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC,

• Europe,

• North America,

• ROW

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2373825-global-online-lingerie-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Online Lingerie Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• PVH

• L Brands

• Maison Lejaby

• LISE CHARMEL

• Wolf Lingerie

Other prominent vendors

• BACI LINGERIE

• Groupe Chantelle

• Etam

• Hanesbrands

• JOCKEY

• Lindex

• Triumph International

• Wacoal

• Wolford

Market driver

• Cost benefit for retailers operating in online space

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Cost incurred on resolving technical issues and advertisement

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Advent of subscription services

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2373825-global-online-lingerie-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Parent market: Global lingerie market

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by products

• Global online lingerie market by product

• Global online lingerie market for bras

• Global online lingerie market by panties

• Global online lingerie market by others

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global online lingerie market by geography

• Online lingerie market in Europe

• Online lingerie market in North America

• Online lingerie market in APAC

• Online lingerie market in ROW

PART 08: Key leading countries

• US

• China

• Germany

• UK

• Japan

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Advent of subscription services

• Cutting edge technology paired along with social media platforms

• Online lingerie market boosted with the availability of top brands, measurement apps, and location based services

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com