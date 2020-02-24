Online Language Subscription Courses Global Market Top Key Players – Babbel, Berlitz Languages, LINGUATRONICS, Pearson ELT (Pearson), Rosetta Stone and Forecast to 2023

Online language learning is the process of acquiring proficiency in different languages by using the digital medium. Online language learning enables learners to acquire language skills with the assistance of software tools, games, interactive learning methods, entertainment learning, and apps.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Online Language Subscription Courses market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Language Subscription Courses market by product type and applications/end industries.

Get Free sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3431415-global-onli…

Language learning during the past couple of years has gained momentum. Among numerous languages spoken worldwide, English has emerged as the most preferred language to learn, after the Chinese Mandarin. With the advent of the internet, ICT tools are being used to provide learning content in digital formats.

The global Online Language Subscription Courses market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Language Subscription Courses.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Babbel

Berlitz Languages

LINGUATRONICS

Pearson ELT (Pearson)

Rosetta Stone

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

English

Mandarin

Spanish

Arabic

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Individual learners

Institutional learners

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3431415-global-online-lang…

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Online Language Subscription Courses Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Online Language Subscription Courses

1.2 Classification of Online Language Subscription Courses by Types

1.2.1 Global Online Language Subscription Courses Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Online Language Subscription Courses Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 English

1.2.4 Mandarin

1.2.5 Spanish

1.2.6 Arabic

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Online Language Subscription Courses Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Online Language Subscription Courses Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Individual learners

1.3.3 Institutional learners

1.4 Global Online Language Subscription Courses Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Online Language Subscription Courses Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Online Language Subscription Courses Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Online Language Subscription Courses Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Online Language Subscription Courses Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Online Language Subscription Courses Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Online Language Subscription Courses Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Online Language Subscription Courses (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Babbel

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Online Language Subscription Courses Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Babbel Online Language Subscription Courses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Berlitz Languages

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Online Language Subscription Courses Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Berlitz Languages Online Language Subscription Courses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 LINGUATRONICS

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Online Language Subscription Courses Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 LINGUATRONICS Online Language Subscription Courses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Pearson ELT (Pearson)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Online Language Subscription Courses Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Pearson ELT (Pearson) Online Language Subscription Courses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Rosetta Stone

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Online Language Subscription Courses Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Rosetta Stone Online Language Subscription Courses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)