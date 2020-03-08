ONLINE GROUP BUYING MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Online Group Buying Market 2019

Group buying, also known as collective buying, offers products and services at significantly reduced prices on the condition that a minimum number of buyers would make the purchase.

In China, group buys usually happened when dealing with industrial items such as single-board computers.

In 2018, the global Online Group Buying market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Group Buying status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Group Buying development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon

Alibaba

Groupon

Plum District

Crowd Savings

LivingSocial

Eversave

Roozt

Jasmere

Mamapedia

Dealster

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

B2B

B2C

Market segment by Application, split into

Books, Music, Movies and Video Games

Toys

Consumer Electrics and Computers

Outdoor

Cosmetics

Household Appliances

Furniture and Homeware

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Group Buying status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Group Buying development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

