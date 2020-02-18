Know the growth opportunity of Online Grocery Market with SWOT by 2024

The conventional grocery retailers are adopting e-commerce models to easily gratify the grocery needs of time-crunched and tech-savvy consumers, at their door step. The convenience and advantages associated with online grocery retail such as omni-channel experience, price advantages, in addition with faster delivery is fuelling the growth of the global online grocery market.

The online grocery market is having higher penetration in western countries. However, the market penetration is significantly low in some of the major grocery markets such as, India, China, and Brazil. With incredibly large consumer base, besides increasing penetration of internet and smart phones, the online grocery market is witnessing lucrative growth in the developing countries. The high growth in this region has led to emergence of many regional and small players.

The busier lifestyle, growing disposable income, increasing internet penetration, along with customer driven mechanism are driving the global online grocery market in terms of demand. From supply perspective, the multiple distribution channels, flexible delivery options, along with increasing e-payment services are driving the online grocery retail market.

The faster and effective logistics operations, along with the concern over cost-effectiveness of downstream supply chain are the major hindrances within the growth of global online grocery retail market. Moreover, the unorganized grocery retail market in developing countries are acting as barrier for the entry of multinational grocery retail companies in the developing markets of Asia-Pacific.

Recently, Amazon India (Indian subsidiary of Amazon) has declared its plans to launch faster delivery platform (Kirana Now), in association with conventional mom-and-pop stores in India. Snapdeal (Indian e-commerce players) has also announced its partnership with gourmet food retailer Godrej Nature’s Basket in January 2015. Some of the competitors in the online grocery market are Ocado Group PLC, J Sainsbury PLC, Tesco PLC, Wal-Mart Stores Inc., and Amazon.

