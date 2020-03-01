Online Grocery Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Online Grocery Market 2019

Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.

Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, FreshDirect and Target are Top 5 Online Grocery service providers in Global market. The global Online Grocery market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of numerous small vendors in the market. Other prominent players in the market include Tesco, Alibaba, Carrefour, ALDI, Coles Online, BigBasket, Longo, Schwan Food, Honestbee, etc.

Based on end uses, the market is segmented into Personal Shoppers and Business Customers. In 2018, Personal Shoppers occupied the largest market share, 70.05%, which is also expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to the Business Customers segment during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Online Grocery market size was 27500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 129540 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Grocery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Grocery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Carrefour

Kroger

Tesco

Walmart

Amazon

Target

ALDI

Coles Online

BigBasket

Longo

Schwan Food

FreshDirect

Honestbee

Alibaba

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Grocery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Grocery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Grocery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Packaged Foods

1.4.3 Fresh Foods

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Grocery Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Personal Shoppers

1.5.3 Business Customers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Grocery Market Size

2.2 Online Grocery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Grocery Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Online Grocery Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Carrefour

12.1.1 Carrefour Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Online Grocery Introduction

12.1.4 Carrefour Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Carrefour Recent Development

12.2 Kroger

12.2.1 Kroger Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Online Grocery Introduction

12.2.4 Kroger Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Kroger Recent Development

12.3 Tesco

12.3.1 Tesco Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Online Grocery Introduction

12.3.4 Tesco Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Tesco Recent Development

12.4 Walmart

12.4.1 Walmart Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Online Grocery Introduction

12.4.4 Walmart Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Walmart Recent Development

12.5 Amazon

12.5.1 Amazon Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Online Grocery Introduction

12.5.4 Amazon Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.6 Target

12.6.1 Target Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Online Grocery Introduction

12.6.4 Target Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Target Recent Development

12.7 ALDI

12.7.1 ALDI Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Online Grocery Introduction

12.7.4 ALDI Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 ALDI Recent Development

12.8 Coles Online

12.8.1 Coles Online Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Online Grocery Introduction

12.8.4 Coles Online Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Coles Online Recent Development

12.9 BigBasket

12.9.1 BigBasket Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Online Grocery Introduction

12.9.4 BigBasket Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 BigBasket Recent Development

12.10 Longo

12.10.1 Longo Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Online Grocery Introduction

12.10.4 Longo Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Longo Recent Development

Continued….

