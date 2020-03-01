Online Gambling Market 2019: Industry Research, Review, Growth, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Gambling market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Online Gambling value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Poker

Casino

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Desktops

Mobiles

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bet365

William Hill

Unibet

888

Expekt

LSbet

Betsson

Bwin

Royal Vegas

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Gambling market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Online Gambling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Gambling players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Gambling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Online Gambling Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online Gambling Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Online Gambling Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Online Gambling Segment by Type

2.2.1 Poker

2.2.2 Casino

2.2.3 Sports Betting

2.3 Online Gambling Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Online Gambling Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Online Gambling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Online Gambling Segment by Application

2.4.1 Desktops

2.4.2 Mobiles

2.5 Online Gambling Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Online Gambling Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Online Gambling Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Online Gambling by Players

3.1 Global Online Gambling Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Online Gambling Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Online Gambling Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Online Gambling Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Bet365

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Online Gambling Product Offered

11.1.3 Bet365 Online Gambling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Bet365 News

11.2 William Hill

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Online Gambling Product Offered

11.2.3 William Hill Online Gambling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 William Hill News

11.3 Unibet

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Online Gambling Product Offered

11.3.3 Unibet Online Gambling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Unibet News

11.4 888

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Online Gambling Product Offered

11.4.3 888 Online Gambling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 888 News

11.5 Expekt

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Online Gambling Product Offered

11.5.3 Expekt Online Gambling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Expekt News

11.6 LSbet

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Online Gambling Product Offered

11.6.3 LSbet Online Gambling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 LSbet News

11.7 Betsson

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Online Gambling Product Offered

11.7.3 Betsson Online Gambling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

……Continued

