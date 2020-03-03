Online Dietary Supplement Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report

Global Online Dietary Supplement Industry

A dietary supplement is a manufactured product intended to supplement the diet when taken by mouth as a pill, capsule, tablet, or liquid. A supplement can provide nutrients either extracted from food sources or synthetic, individually or in combination, in order to increase the quantity of their consumption. The class of nutrient compounds includes vitamins, minerals, fiber, fatty acids and amino acids. Dietary supplements can also contain substances that have not been confirmed as being essential to life, but are marketed as having a beneficial biological effect, such as plant pigments or polyphenols. Animals can also be a source of supplement ingredients, as for example collagen from chickens or fish. These are also sold individually and in combination, and may be combined with nutrient ingredients.

The increasing demand for Online Dietary Supplement drives the market, especially for sports sector and medicine sector. The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and obesity is another key driver to boost the growth of online dietary supplement market. With improvement of people living standard, people focus on their health and medical condition. Additionally, Ageing population is one of the factor expected to drive the growth of dietary supplements over the forecast period. Convenience of online shopping encourages customers to purchase this product and price is cheap and cheerful. North America is expected to witness an increase in growth over the forecast period owing to the shift of interest among millennials and adults. The Asia Pacific accounted for 35.4% of global dietary supplements market, raising awareness towards nutritional enrichment in China and India is expected to remain a favorable factor for the market. Markets of Germany, UK, France, and Italy are expected to pose a substitutional threat to dietary supplements industry over the forecast period.

The global Online Dietary Supplement market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Online Dietary Supplement market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Online Dietary Supplement in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Online Dietary Supplement in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Online Dietary Supplement market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Online Dietary Supplement market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Amway

Abbott Laboratories

Glanbia

Archer Daniels Midland

GlaxoSmithKline

DuPont

Market size by Product

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquids

Soft Gels

Gel Caps

Market size by End User

Additional Supplements

Medicinal Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Online Dietary Supplement market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Online Dietary Supplement market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Online Dietary Supplement companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Online Dietary Supplement submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

